New Survey Reveals Americans Demand Visibly Clean Restaurants

As more Americans dine out, P&G Professional finds the want for sanitization and cleanliness are strong

Today, P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, revealed survey data spotlighting sentiments, comfort levels and preferences around cleanliness of Americans1, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts their perceptions of restaurants.

The P&G Professional survey found a vast majority of Americans feel comfortable ordering takeout (91%), dining outdoors (83%), and even indoors at a restaurant (77%). This comfort, however, comes with high expectations of cleanliness.

The importance of restaurant cleanliness is emphasized, regardless of how and where Americans enjoy meals. Most Americans express how important it is for them to see a visible clean whether dining indoors (93%), outdoors (92%), or when ordering takeout (92%).

Additionally, four out of five (82%) say they lose their appetite when they see grease or dirt at a restaurant, making it critical for restaurants to arm themselves with the tools they need to keep kitchen and dining room surfaces visibly clean. Transparency also remains a top priority, with 70% of Americans yearning for restaurants to be more open about the cleaning products they use.

"P&G Professional is committed to providing restaurants and commercial kitchens with the products they need to keep their kitchens and dining rooms open and thriving," said Paul Edmondson, North America Vice President, P&G Professional. "In continued support of small businesses, we wanted to get a pulse on where Americans stood on dining out and what could help drive more diners into restaurants. With transparency of products and a visible clean being as important as ever, our best-in-class products are a valuable solution, ensuring not only diner comfort, but helping restaurant owners and staff clean quickly and efficiently."

P&G Professional is proud to provide restaurants, nearly 150,0002 of which are small businesses, with the supplies they need to keep their commercial kitchens clean and customers comfortable. P&G Professional's line of tough grease-fighting and disinfecting products are effective tools to handle the toughest messes in restaurants. With half (53%) of survey respondents reporting they are more likely to dine at a restaurant using cleaning product brands they recognize, using P&G Professional's multi-purpose products is the perfect solution to attract more customers by keeping both the visible and invisible grease and mess at bay.

Dawn Professional Manual Pot & Pan – Specifically formulated for tough business jobs, Manual Pot & Pan cuts grease faster than leading foodservice professional manufacturer's commercial private label dish detergent, helping independent business owners save time.

Dawn Disinfecting Wipes – Get the grease-fighting power of Dawn, now in a daily disinfecting wipe. With hydrogen peroxide as its main active ingredient, these wipes not only kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses3, they go beyond just disinfecting and do a great job of cleaning, too.

Dawn Professional Multi-Surface Heavy Duty Degreaser – New to the product lineup and designed with commercial kitchens in mind, the multi-surface degreaser cuts tough grease on food contact surfaces 2x faster than the leading professional competitor.

Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Floor Cleaner – This versatile multipurpose cleaner cuts tough grease and brings the grease fighting power of Dawn to commercial kitchen and restaurant floors.

Microban 24 Professional Sanitizing Spray – The powerful disinfectant sanitizes in 10 seconds and kills 99.9% of bacteria on high-touch surfaces for up to 24 hours.

Dawn Professional and Microban 24 Professional products are now available with distributors and retailers that serve small businesses and on pgpro.com. For additional assistance, P&G Professional offers SmartAssist, a free virtual cleaning expert that can provide tailored cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing solutions that address the needs of the commercial kitchens. Visit smartassist.pgpro.com to learn more.

1 1220 respondents dining in North America 2 According to: https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/number-of-businesses/single-location-full-service-restaurants-united-states/ 3 Dawn Disinfecting Wipes are effective against: Pseudomonas aeruginosa [ATCC 15442], Staphylococcus aureus [ATCC 6538], Salmonella enterica [ATCC 10708], Enterobacter aerogenes [ATCC 13048], Escherichia coli [ATCC 11229], Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus [ATCC 33592], *Herpes Simplex Type 2 [ATCC VR-734, Strain G], *Influenza A/H3N2 [Influenza] [ATCC VR-544, Strain A/Hong Kong/8/68], *Norovirus [ATCC VR-782], when used according to the disinfecting directions.

Survey Methodology

Findings are based on results of an online Omnibus survey commissioned by P&G among n=1,220 Americans and are nationally representative based on age, gender, race/ethnicity, household income and region. The survey was conducted between April 5-6, 2022 and the margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is +/- 3 percentage points.

