Contents Lab. Blue Hosts Global Fanart Contest of Webtoon 'Solitary Lady'

A webtoon production company Contents Lab. Blue (CEO Go Youngto) is hosting a fanart contest in celebration of the beginning of ‘Solitary Lady' season 2. This fanart contest is a global contest prepared owing to the great success of ‘Solitary Lady' and the global love for the webtoon in Korea, USA, Japan, Thailand, and more.

The fanart contest can be participated by anyone, and any original fanart or webtoon that uses characters of ‘Solitary Lady' is entitled to submission. The submission period runs from May 9 to June 17. Details such as documents that need to be submitted and how to submit one's work can be found at the ‘Solitary Lady' fanart contest website (http://clb-contest.com/usa).

Winners will be announced on June 24 through a notice on the website, and Gold Prize (1 person) will be awarded KRW 5 million and Silver Prize (2 people) will be awarded KRW 2 million. In addition, the host company will award Bronze Prize (20 people) and Participation Award (50 people) with Google Play/App Store Digital Content Gift Cards.

Meanwhile, webtoon ‘Solitary Lady', a romance fantasy webtoon that is adapted from a novel of the same name, has a large fandom. The female lead Hillis, who returns to life over and over again even after death, is rejected by her family for the sole reason that her mother died while giving birth to her. She, who has been betrayed even by her lover, plans for revenge using the power that has been inherited to her through her family lineage. Season 2 of ‘Solitary Lady' deals with her tragic fate and the secret surrounding the four families, carrying on with its high popularity with every episode that draws readers' attention.

