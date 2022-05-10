Ingram Micro Cloud Summit '22 to Honor Partners and Surrounding Communities

Hosted live in Miami, Florida this month, new recognitions will include philanthropic and Women in Cloud focus
Ingram Micro Cloud, operator of the world's largest cloud marketplace in the channel, today announced new categories for its annual awards, as well as added participation in social impact efforts, at the upcoming Cloud Summit ‘22 in Miami, May 17-19. Ingram Micro Cloud Summit is a global, industry-leading event, geared to spotlight the depth of Ingram Micro Cloud's solutions and services portfolio. With an estimated 1,600 IT distribution players in attendance and 50+ vendors showcasing, the premier event also provides an excellent platform for in-person networking among the industry's most influential cloud partners.
Ingram Micro Cloud will be recognizing leading Cloud partners at Cloud Summit 22. This year's awards honor outstanding channel partners who contribute to A Future of Even More across industry-leading categories, including:
- Reseller Partner of the Year
- Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year
- Solutions Partner MVPs
- Breakthrough Partner of the Year
Through the Women in Cloud event panel and program, an all-new section of partner awards will celebrate worldwide honorees in the following categories:
- Women in Cloud Employer of the Year
- Women in Cloud MVP Woman of the Year
- Women in Cloud Community Ally
- Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year
Additionally, the Women in Cloud hosted panel at Cloud Summit will showcase the work of Code/Art, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to getting more girls involved in coding, and MotherCoders, which supports working mothers in tech.
"This year's winners of the Cloud Summit ‘22 partner awards truly showcase the best, both as industry and community leaders in technology," said Victor Baez, senior vice president at Ingram Micro Cloud. "It's an honor to be in business with and know such inspiring individuals and programs."
Reaching beyond awards and industry, Cloud Summit '22 is taking social impact efforts even further with Together We Rise program advocation—A nationwide non-profit organization focused on bringing awareness to and improving the lives of children in foster care. Joining the volunteer-led organization, Ingram Micro Cloud will host a Build a Board team-building service opportunity to raise funds, build skateboards and deliver each to local and international foster agencies.
"With the support of companies like Ingram Micro Cloud, Together We Rise is able to uplift and bring beautiful childhood moments to some of the estimated 430,000 children experiencing foster care nationwide," said Together We Rise Founder, Danny Mendoza. "Using service-learning activities, like Build a Board, we're able to educate volunteers on the charity needs within individual communities, strive for a brighter future and give sense of belonging to those in need."
Ingram Micro Cloud is closely monitoring the situation and updates surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 and Cloud Summit will be in full compliance with all local health and safety measures.
To register for Cloud Summit ‘22, visit here.
About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.
