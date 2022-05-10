Mawi DNA Technologies Launches NextSWAB™ For Accurate, More Reliable COVID-19 Test Results

Mawi DNA Technologies (Mawi), a medical device company focusing on the development of innovative technologies for biosampling, has launched the NextSWAB™, a 100% medical-grade plastic swab designed and manufactured in the US. Mawi launched this new product in response to the COVID-19 swab shortage. It is designed for high efficiency collection without the possibility of contamination from glue or fibers used in flock and cotton swabs that may inhibit PCR based assays. NextSWAB™ is currently optimized for nasal sample collection with validation for other sample types ongoing.

"The NextSWAB™ sterile sampling applicator is six inches in length with a unique head design positioned at the distal end," said Dr. Bassam El-Fahmawi, CEO of Mawi. "The swab head has two channels separated by a septum that retains the collected nasal material which can then be released into the transport media with a gentle shake. The flexible head fits into crevices with ease and effectiveness. It enables anterior nasal sample collection with minimal user discomfort sufficient for a meaningful result," Dr. El-Fahmawi added.

The NextSWAB™ is compatible with many sample transport tubes making it ideal for multiple swab sample pooling in a single tube. However, to achieve optimal results, it is most effective when used in conjunction with Mawi's iSWAB-Microbiome-EL sample collection technology which allows users to skip the RNA extraction step in COVID-19 molecular tests. A second nasal sample can be added to the same tube creating a more concentrated sample to improve overall reliability of the test. The NextSWAB™ comes ready for use and does not require any preparation for specimen collection.

"Our NextSWAB™ fully releases its contents into the sample transport media removing the need for the swab to be transported with the sample," Dr. El-Fahmawi pointed out. "A fully concentrated liquid sample can then be quickly processed with robotic liquid handling systems or any laboratory workflow. During initial R&D testing, the unique and patent pending head design has shown higher collection efficiency for nasal (mid-turbinate and anterior nares) samples than flocked swabs," he said.

With demand for COVID-19 sample collection swabs, the supply chain line for the NextSWAB™ is reliable and stable thanks to the plastic molded construction and USA based manufacturing. For more information on the NextSWAB™, visit www.mawidna.com.

About Mawi DNA Technologies

Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples. Mawi's mission is to uphold sample integrity from anywhere in the world at room temperature, enabling true sample diversity across any geography or population segment. At Mawi, The Future of Biosampling is Here™. For more information, visit http://www.mawidna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005587/en/