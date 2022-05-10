OwnBackup Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022

OwnBackup, the leading SaaS data protection platform, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2022. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

According to the Quantum Workplace employee survey, 92% of OwnBackup employees are highly engaged, which means they hold a very favorable opinion of the company. In addition, OwnBackup's employee benefits scored 9% higher than the average similar-sized company in their region. OwnBackup's benefits include an unlimited PTO policy globally, as well as a 401(k) matching program.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces," said Sam Gutmann, CEO at OwnBackup. At OwnBackup, we believe that culture is as important as results, and we've put a major emphasis on providing both a great company culture and meaningful work as we double the size of our team this year."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Bolstered by their recent Series E investment of $240 million, OwnBackup has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in North America and is currently hiring for roles across all departments, including sales, marketing, customer success, product, engineering and more.

Find out more about working at OwnBackup and view current open positions: https://www.ownbackup.com/careers

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup is a leading SaaS data protection platform for some of the largest SaaS ecosystems in the world, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and ServiceNow. Through capabilities like data security, backup and recovery, archiving, and sandbox seeding, OwnBackup empowers thousands of organizations worldwide to manage and protect the mission-critical data that drives their business.

Co-founded by seasoned data recovery, data protection, and information security experts, OwnBackup is a trusted independent software vendor (ISV) partner on the Salesforce AppExchange and Microsoft Marketplace. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC, OwnBackup is the partner of choice for some of the world's largest users of SaaS applications.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

