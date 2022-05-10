Health Canada approves Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.'s Standard Processing License for Synthetic Phytocannabinoids

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. announces receipt in April 2022 of its Health Canada Standard Processing License issued within the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations for its Oakville, Ontario Operations. This is complementary to the Institutional Research License obtained through Health Canada in June 2021 for its Mississauga development site.

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. entered a licensing agreement with Kare Chemical Technologies Inc. in August 2021 for use of Kare's innovative technology to synthetically produce high quality phytocannabinoids. Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. has since developed scalable processes for several naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, THC, THCv, and is preparing processes for others such as CBN, CBDA.

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. was founded in 2003 and has a well-established history developing scalable API processes for clinical and commercial requirements for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, and has been successfully inspected by both the FDA and Health Canada. This experience differentiates the company by applying its rigorous API development expertise to produce well-characterized, synthetic phytocannabinoids and reference standards of high purity, which are not readily produced through traditional extraction involving cannabis plants or seeds.

With the increasing interest in the health properties of phytocannabinoids, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. is well positioned to leverage its pharmaceutical experience to support this growing and exciting market.

To learn more, please visit: www.eurofins.com/cdmo

About Eurofins CDMO:

Eurofins CDMO is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that provides clients with active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API's") / drug substance and drug product development for small molecules and biologics. Its service offering encompasses drug substance/API development, solid state research and development, pre-formulation, formulation and development, analytical development, GMP manufacturing and clinical packaging and logistics. Operating with facilities in Europe, North America and India, Eurofins CDMO is accredited through the FDA, EMA, ANSM, ANSES, FAMHP, PMDA, and Health Canada. Eurofins CDMO is part of the Eurofins Group.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

