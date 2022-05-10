Jumeirah Group and Incode Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Shape Hospitality Experiences of the Future

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has announced a strategic partnership with Incode Technologies, the industry-leader in identity verification and authentication for global enterprises, to transform hospitality expectations and further innovate the guest experience.

Today, the industry is filled with time consuming processes that often do not meet the expectations of omnichannel guests who seek flawless interactions across every touchpoint. Designed to provide a seamless experience from the moment a guest steps foot in a Jumeirah hotel or resort, the partnership with Incode will tackle this challenge head-on through enhanced digital and biometric technology. In accordance with best practices to ensure privacy and security, the system uses their identity to customise and create truly personalised experiences, on and off property.

"Time is precious for our guests and so we constantly look at ways in which to make their experience as seamless as possible so they can maximise their time with loved ones," commented Pedro Deakin, Senior Vice President of Brand & Design at Jumeirah Group. "With our new partnership with Incode, we will leverage the system's personal recognition capabilities and connectivity so that our in-house systems can intuitively tailor the guest experience based on purchasing behaviour and stored personal preferences, building trust and strengthening connections."

The two companies share a vision to disrupt today's hospitality experience, where generic and disjointed experiences remain pervasive. Highlights of the partnership include:

Transparent guest identification : In a matter of seconds, even before arrival, the industry's only fully automated identity verification engine validates the identity of a guest and associates him or her with a Jumeirah One account. This allows guests to identify themselves at their convenience and immediately introduces a magical, personalised experience upon arrival.

: In a matter of seconds, even before arrival, the industry's only fully automated identity verification engine validates the identity of a guest and associates him or her with a Jumeirah One account. This allows guests to identify themselves at their convenience and immediately introduces a magical, personalised experience upon arrival. Automated digital ID creation: A digital profile of each guest is automatically created from existing IDs and payment sources. The guests' identity becomes the foundation for customising every interaction, on and off property.

A digital profile of each guest is automatically created from existing IDs and payment sources. The guests' identity becomes the foundation for customising every interaction, on and off property. Seamlessly integrated experience: Once onboarded, guests use their most unique attribute – their faces – to fully manage their respective journeys. From booking on Jumeirah.com, to accessing a digital key and ordering amenities and room service, the identity-centric journey translates into the industry's most transparent experience; all while ensuring that privacy and security remain paramount.

Once onboarded, guests use their most unique attribute – their faces – to fully manage their respective journeys. From booking on Jumeirah.com, to accessing a digital key and ordering amenities and room service, the identity-centric journey translates into the industry's most transparent experience; all while ensuring that privacy and security remain paramount. Contactless payments: Using biometrics, guests pay for any service across their respective property without the need for a physical payment card.

"We are honoured to have the opportunity to partner with Jumeirah Group – visionaries in luxury guest experiences – to pave the way for a new generation of highly curated and personalised services," said Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode. "Together, we have created an experience that brings a ‘wow' factor, creating ‘aha' moments across every touchpoint in the guest journey. By remodelling and removing friction across these experiences, we are building trust and creating delight between hotels and their customers."

