HHS Develops Helmet Module Detecting Possible Hazards Using Bio-signals to Improve Safety Management

HHS Co., Ltd. (Health & Happiness System) of Korea has developed a new helmet module which uses bio-signal sensing technology for the safety of workers at industrial sites.

Despite the rapid introduction of IT and advanced technology to industrial sites, safety management is still dependent on traditional methods, such as compliance with safety manuals and supervision. However, the Bio-signal Processing Safety Management System (LERTS), a bio-signal-based smart safety management system developed by HHS, prevents accidents in advance by monitoring the location and status of workers in real-time. It uses a safety helmet add-on module equipped with wireless sensors detecting EEG, heart rate, and other bio-signals.

LERTS has won the Innovation Award at CES twice in 2021 and 2022 consecutively for its technical superiority at a lightweight 60g, and for the ease of attaching and detaching to traditional safety helmets.

The government of each country requires employers to periodically implement compulsory safety training for their workers, but it is impossible to specifically monitor whether each worker is complying with safety regulations and taking the required amount of time for rest period or break time.

With LERTS, supervisors do not have to be constantly present in the field, monitoring workers to make sure they are wearing helmets. Sensor modules attached to the helmet can monitor working hours, fatigue, etc. in real-time, and provide weekly and monthly reports. Communication is provided using LTE or Wifi, and there is also an automatic alarm function indicating if a worker is drowsy or in a dangerous situation. Not only will the safety of workers be improved, but the working environment, productivity, and brand image of the company can be enhanced.

HHS is working with Korea Industrial Complex Corporation's Ulsan Headquarters and LG U+ to test and apply this solution to the Ulsan Smart Safety Industrial Complex, and also planning to develop a 5G network-based wearable safety device interworking platform through an investment and technology agreement with KT Corporation, one of the representative telecom operators in Korea.

Hyung-Seob Han, CEO of HHS, has expressed aspirations that HHS will provide genuine health care by analyzing all kinds of signals from the human body, beyond just the smart safety management systems.

