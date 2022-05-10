PRO Unlimited Achieves First Place in HRO Today's Annual MSP Baker's Dozen Rankings

HRO Today, the industry's largest HR trade media outlet, ranks the Integrated Workforce Management platform provider as the global leader among MSPs overall and best for quality of service

PRO Unlimited, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, was ranked number one overall in HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers (MSP). It also topped the list for the sub-category, quality of service.

The annual Baker's Dozen is based on direct survey responses of MSP customers and scored by HRO Today's pre-established, unbiased rating algorithm. Focusing on 43 MSP providers this year, HRO Today evaluated over 300 customer survey responses to score and rank providers across the categories of service breadth, deal size and quality of service. The provider scores in each of these categories were then combined into the overall composite provider scores.

"We're very pleased to recognize PRO Unlimited for achieving the top spot overall in our ratings, which are based exclusively on customer survey responses and our standard scoring processes," said Elliot Clark, CEO at HRO Today. "The pool of contenders this year increased from 33 to 43 MSP providers as contingent workforce management becomes increasingly important and challenging for enterprises across the globe. In this extremely competitive solution market, PRO Unlimited has secured the highest ranking overall and was number one in service quality, which is a testament to the breadth, depth and value of service it provides to clients worldwide."

PRO's premier position can be attributed to its ability to consistently and reliably deliver high-value-added solutions that address core contingent workforce management program requirements and emerging trends, according to each client's priorities and objectives. The company strives to provide organizations with an Integrated Workforce Management platform that maintains an optimal balance of technology, data-based intelligence, and enabling services and high-touch client support.

"Securing the top-ranked global MSP in HRO Today's competitive Baker's Dozen is a testament to the white-glove service and innovation we deliver to our clients worldwide," said Jessica Kane, PRO Unlimited's Chief Client Officer. "It's also validation that our platform-led approach comprised of technology, data and service is being identified as the industry's leading model to solve the most mission-critical modern workforce management needs."

Jessica added, "We are on the brink of a technology evolution within the contingent workforce management industry. It's going to transform this new world of work to be more strategic and integrated. And as the industry deploys this platform model, organizations will realize how they can better source, manage and redeploy workers across the enterprise like never before."

Organizations have been able to count on PRO to achieve their objectives for their core contingent workforce programs and to enhance program performance through data-based market and talent intelligence and advisory services. They can also look to PRO to expand the scope and value contribution of their programs through next-generation solutions for direct sourcing, services procurement, employer of record, DE&I and worker experience.

To learn more about the 2022 MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit here.

