Onapsis Announces New Offering to Jumpstart Security for SAP Customers

Company delivers new vulnerability management offering to help resource-constrained organizations combat increasing attacks on mission-critical SAP applications

Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced the release of Onapsis Assess Baseline. In a world where business-critical applications are under attack every day, this new offering accelerates organizations' abilities to kickstart their SAP vulnerability management programs by better aligning with the SAP Security Baseline.

The exponential growth of targeted ransomware and the increased threat of cyber warfare due to global conflict means that organizations must re-evaluate how they secure their most critical systems. Amid this evolving, more aggressive threat landscape, companies struggle to keep up with patching the growing number of vulnerabilities exploited by threat actors to gain access to their business-critical applications. Onapsis Assess Baseline empowers companies of any size to accelerate time-to-value by simplifying deployment with a new SaaS-based, zero-footprint model and focusing on a core, targeted set of critical vulnerabilities as first steps on their journey to ensure cybersecurity, compliance, and availability of their SAP applications. When organizations are ready to take on more, Onapsis Assess Baseline offers easy expansion to additional scope for vulnerability management as well as capabilities for continuous threat monitoring and application security testing.

Key Organizational Benefits with Onapsis Assess Baseline:

Reduce Implementation Overhead with an Accelerated Deployment: Whether in their own cloud, on-premises, or through Onapsis' SaaS platform, Assess Baseline offers quick deployment and implementation with zero footprint scanning.

Accelerate Time-to-Value for SAP Vulnerability Management: Onapsis SaaS users can scan with Assess Baseline against the SAP-recommended security baseline requirements for an organization's SAP systems within hours. The scans deliver powerful context around critical vulnerabilities, instructions on how to mitigate, and confidence that patches were applied, saving valuable resource time.

Technology that Scales and Grows When You're Ready: Deploy where you want. Scan across the entire SAP landscape. Start small and target the most critical systems first, get them aligned to a baseline, and then expand the security scope across the organization on your terms.

"Securing business-critical applications has always been challenging, but there's a larger bullseye on the backs of organizations today - more than ever before - as sophisticated threat actors increasingly target Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems," said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. "We have successfully helped the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations integrate their business applications into their cybersecurity and compliance programs. Now, Assess Baseline makes it easy for customers who are getting started with their SAP application security programs to quickly and effectively jumpstart protecting the applications that power their businesses."

The Onapsis Platform secures the critical SAP applications that keep the global economy running. The platform is purpose-built to deliver impactful vulnerability management, advanced threat detection, custom code inspection, and automated compliance that enables global organizations to accelerate their business and digital transformation initiatives. The Onapsis Platform is deeply informed by the latest threat intelligence and security guidance from the Onapsis Research Labs. This market-leading team has discovered more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities and is responsible for multiple critical global CERT alerts.

"Today's threat landscape requires a holistic approach to securing business-critical SAP applications such as ERP software," said Steve Biskie, national ERP risk and automation services leader with RSM US LLP. "It is exciting to see Onapsis continuing to innovate its solutions to assist companies on their security maturity journey. The new Baseline license can help pave the way for more organizations to have an entry point into vulnerability management for SAP applications that could help keep their critical data and applications safe and compliant."

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business-critical applications that run the global economy, from the core to the cloud. The company's cybersecurity and compliance solution offering, The Onapsis Platform, uniquely delivers vulnerability management, threat detection and response, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business-critical applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and other SaaS platforms.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves more than 300 of the world's leading brands, including 20% of the Fortune 100, 6 of the top 10 automotive companies, 5 of the top 10 chemical companies, 4 of the top 10 technology companies, and 3 of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities in business-critical applications. The reach of our threat research and platform is broadened through leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and KPMG — making Onapsis solutions the standard in helping organizations protect their cloud, hybrid, and on-premises business-critical information and processes. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://onapsis.com/.

