Azumo Raises $30M in Funding to Fuel Growth of Next Generation LCD 2.0TM Display Technology

New financing will fuel international expansion and increase manufacturing capacity for its low power, sunlight-readable, and eye safe reflective LCD technology
Azumo, a breakthrough display technology company, today announced that it has raised $30 million in new financing led by venture capital firm Anzu Partners with additional funding from SABIC Ventures, VectoIQ, Dipalo Ventures and Energy Foundry. This round of funding will accelerate Azumo's international expansion, increase its manufacturing capabilities and help launch new products featuring its low power LCD 2.0TM technology.
As demand for eco-friendly solutions within electronics continues to grow, Azumo offers a sunlight-readable, reflective LCD 2.0 technology with up to 10x the energy savings compared to traditional, power-hungry backlit LCDs. Azumo's technology is intrinsically eye safe, extremely thin, and is opening new applications for reflective LCDs across consumer, medical, industrial, and educational markets.
"Our LCD 2.0 technology removes the restrictions around how and where we can interact with our devices, and for how long, because it helps displays to sip a fraction of the power and utilize available surrounding light to conserve battery life," said Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo. "This new financing will allow us to expand sales and applications engineering support globally, grow our international team and continue to deliver on the promises of LCD 2.0 across a variety of industries."
"Azumo is ushering in a new category of display technology, allowing devices with reflective LCDs to work in indoor/outdoor environments, to last longer, and to fit into novel product form factors," said John Ho, Partner at Anzu Partners. "Since our initial investment, Azumo has solidified its manufacturing and supply chain through a partnership with a leading, global electronics manufacturer, enabling global scale up capabilities and access to new markets."
To learn more about Azumo, please visit https://www.azumotech.com/.
About Azumo
Azumo (formerly FLEx Lighting) is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. It's LCD 2.0™ reflective technology is the first in a generation of high-performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end-users in consumer, medical, industrial, educational, and automotive markets. Azumo's ultra-thin light transmission technology has 47 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional LCDs. It combines high video rate capability with superior readability in bright sunlight conditions to eliminate glare. With a range of 1″-17″ in size, Azumo displays can easily integrate into any device. For more information on Azumo, visit www.azumotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005478/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.