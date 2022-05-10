First American TaxSource® Honored as a Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation FAF and a leading national provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that its First American TaxSource® solution has won a Gold Stevie® award at the 20th annual American Business Awards® in the aggregation platform category. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in various industries were submitted to the 2022 American Business Awards in a wide range of categories.

"This recognition reflects our leadership in driving automation and greater efficiency and quality in mortgage manufacturing," said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. "By providing on-demand, real-time property tax data, TaxSource empowers lenders, title and settlement service providers, and other real estate professionals to further automate the mortgage underwriting and real estate closing processes."

First American Data & Analytics' TaxSource solution automates the sourcing of critical tax status information and reporting needed to originate and service mortgages and facilitate title insurance research. The solution accesses tax records from more than 3,100 taxing agencies nationwide to deliver current-year bill details, assessed values with exemptions, tax agency requirements, and prior-year delinquency records with payoff amounts. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive look at all aspects of a property's tax burden, including delinquencies and hidden liens, such as PACE loans.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry's largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource® and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation FAF is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005521/en/