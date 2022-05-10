KLDiscovery Innovates their Client Portal with Advanced Data Visualization and Insights On-Demand

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery" or "KLD"), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced the release of advanced data visualization and dynamic dashboard metrics functionality to their Legal Technology Client Portal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006154/en/

Insights at a glance. Streamlining workflows with oversight into all client projects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this release, Client Portal users can add dynamic and interactive charts to their case dashboards, which provides on-demand access to the information and insights clients need to effectively manage their day-to-day responsibilities. Having this portfolio intelligence and these insights easily accessible in the Client Portal makes managing workloads easier and more streamlined. Client's dashboards now display multiple projects and relevant metrics at-a-glance, and matter information can be easily viewed on a case-by-case basis or in aggregate across their entire portfolio.

"This is a huge milestone for KLD's Client Portal as it incorporates functionality that puts substantive case metrics right at our client's fingertips," said Danny Zambito, Chief Operating Officer at KLDiscovery.

KLDiscovery CEO Chris Weiler shared, "Over 20 data points are currently available for reporting and additional data points are being incorporated later this fall, including financial data, invoicing to date, outstanding Accounts Receivable, current month work-in-progress estimates, and budget attainment intelligence. Additionally, KLD has connected all corporate business systems, including Salesforce, Oracle, and KLD's proprietary cloud-based project management and operations management software (Project Information Portal) to create the eDiscovery industry's first and only real-time interactive and comprehensive client reporting system."

For more information, please visit KLD's Client Portal.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 30+ locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006154/en/