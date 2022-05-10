TimelyMD Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces

TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, has been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list. The annual list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Employee feedback rated TimelyMD particularly highly for employee engagement, professional growth opportunities, company benefits, and feeling valued by senior leadership.

"Culture is the DNA of a company. One of our goals at TimelyMD is to be an employer of choice, and central to that is creating an environment in which our team feels fulfilled by what they do," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyMD. "Every decision we make is guided by our core values of passionate people, accountability, innovation, growth, quality of service and positive impact, and it's an honor to be recognized as an employer where people thrive."

A supportive, engaging and innovative company culture is frequently cited as a reason why people choose to work at TimelyMD, which added top talent to key leadership positions and doubled in size over the last year. As a virtual care company, it embraces a flexible work environment for its 150 full-time employees, about half of whom live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Founded in 2017, TimelyMD serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement, and retention. Now TimelyMD serves nearly one million college students at 200 campuses across the country, including Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Chicago, University of Virginia, Wake Forest University and Washington University in St. Louis. It also serves more than half a million community college students, with system agreements in California, Connecticut and Virginia.

"We owe every measure of success and growth to our incredible team of passionate people. They are the reason TimelyMD has matured from a start-up with a vision for helping college students be well and thrive to the industry leader in delivering equitable, on-demand access to care," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. "It's an honor to earn Inc.'s recognition as a Best Workplace as we fulfill our mission to help improve the well-being of college students, and it makes our work that much more meaningful."

Appearing on the Best Workplaces list is the latest in a series of recent recognitions for TimelyMD. Just last week, the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program named TimelyMD the "Best Overall Mobile Health Solution". In March, Inc. ranked TimelyMD as the seventh-fastest growing private company in the Southwest and first among those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. D CEO Magazine recently honored the company for "Innovation in Healthcare," "Achievement in Innovation" and "Outstanding CFO."

Winners are featured on Inc.com and in the May/June 2022 issue, which hits newsstands on May 17, 2022.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

