HouseCanary Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

HouseCanary Honored for Its Exceptional Company Culture and Work Environment

HouseCanary, Inc. ("HouseCanary" or the "Company"), a national brokerage known for its real estate valuation accuracy, today announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list honors companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether working in-person or virtually.

With over 150 employees throughout the United States, HouseCanary strives to create a healthy corporate culture that prioritizes employees' happiness and well-being and is diverse, inclusive, and equitable. After making the decision to pivot to a Remote First work environment during the pandemic, the Company has worked hard to provide employees an opportunity to collaborate through virtual engagements as well as maintaining small "landing pad" spaces where teams can come together and collaborate in person when needed.

HouseCanary has a diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI") employee resource group, reviews its DEI metrics with its executive team and takes actions based on the results, in addition to offering training on allyship and reducing bias in the workplace. The Company invests in employees' well-being with a top-notch benefits plan with no premium cost to employees or their dependents and also allocates money toward education reimbursement.

Jeremy Sicklick, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HouseCanary, commented: "It is an honor to be named to the prestigious Inc. Best Workplaces list for 2022. When I founded HouseCanary in 2013, building an amazing culture that is centered around teamwork and respect was a top priority. Although the company has experienced significant growth over the past decade, we have remained laser focused on building a culture that puts our employees' well being and happiness first. This is especially important in today's work environment, as retaining and recruiting top talent has become a major challenge."

Sicklick continued: "Our talented employees are the fiber of our organization. Together, we are modernizing residential real estate and improving transactions for every player in the residential property marketplace."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk commented: "Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges. Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of ‘the workplace' has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

