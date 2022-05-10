Jenzabar Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 American Business Awards® for Emerging Technology Solution

Jenzabar Communications Recognized as a Top Emerging Technology Solution to Dissolve Campus Silos and Improve Engagement With Constituents

Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that Jenzabar Communications was named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Emerging Technology Solution for Administrators category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Jenzabar won for its ability to unite departments, increase productivity, and engage students, faculty, and staff on their preferred channels, significantly improving experiences across campus.

By enabling users to send automated, personalized messages through a centralized system, Jenzabar Communications improves campus engagement and drastically reduces response times. Deployable throughout all departments on campus, Jenzabar Communications enables the student life office to share important registration and housing reminders, connects retention officers to at-risk students early and often, and facilitates powerful, personalized outreach from admissions staff to prospective students, among other things. Its integrated texting features allow staff to keep messages off personal phones, thereby heightening security. By allowing users to view engagement histories across departments, Jenzabar Communications also helps departments cut down redundant messaging, so staff can devote more time to student concerns.

"We are thrilled to see Jenzabar Communications recognized for its role in helping educational institutions across the country break communications silos and increase collaboration," said Ling Chai Maginn, Founder, President, and CEO of Jenzabar. "As communications preferences shift from email to text, it's become increasingly important that schools have the tools they need to seamlessly connect staff to students. Jenzabar Communications closes the campus communications gap, allowing institutions to improve productivity and better serve their students."

The world's top business leaders reviewed more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry that were submitted for this year's Stevie® Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie® Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

