AHEAD Continues Momentum in Cloud Innovation, Celebrates Seven Partner Awards

Awards from ServiceNow, VMware, Dell Technologies, HashiCorp, Fortinet, and BigPanda Recognize AHEAD as a Top-Performing Organization

AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by several key partners for its work in delivering top-tier solutions that drive joint clients' digital transformation journeys, including the ServiceNow Global and Americas 2022 Accelerated Growth Partner Awards and VMWare 2022 Cloud Innovation and Transformation Award for North America.

"The world has rapidly shifted to a digital, cloud-first approach over the last few years, making our work with partner companies more important than ever," said Jamison Nack, executive vice president of strategic partnerships at AHEAD. "These companies provide the best possible products to help our customers, and we take our mission to provide innovative solutions using their technologies very seriously."

Throughout the first half of the year, AHEAD was recognized for the following partner awards:

ServiceNow Global and Americas 2022 Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year Awards recognize the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. AHEAD has executed an outstanding job accelerating certification growth and the ServiceNow pipeline over the past two years.

VMware 2022 Cloud Innovation and Transformation Award for North America for delivering VMware solutions that help customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures, and advance their digital transformation journey.

2022 HashiCorp Americas RSI Partner of the Year honors exceptional partners within the HashiCorp Partner Network for their enduring commitment to delivering the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products to enterprises around the globe. HashiCorp works with partners worldwide to deliver consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

Dell Technologies' Channel Services Delivery Excellence Award 2022 recognizes AHEAD for outstanding delivery performance and commitment to customers and Dell Technologies.

Fortinet's Regional Partner of the Year recognizes AHEAD as a dedicated and distinguished partner that shows a commitment to Fortinet and consistently performs when it comes to supporting customers in the deployment and success of Fortinet solutions.

BigPanda Partner of the Year 2022 for demonstrating excellence in innovation, customer service, and bringing AIOps to the masses. AHEAD was recognized in the Power Panda category for excellence in driving revenue and outstanding customer service.

"At AHEAD, we are firmly committed to helping businesses navigate the shifts and challenges that come with digital transformation," said Nack. "We are proud to be recognized for our work with these key service providers as we continue to push for better and more innovative solutions for our clients."

For more information about AHEAD and its services, visit www.ahead.com.

About AHEAD

AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. Combining cloud-native capabilities in software and data engineering with an unparalleled track record of modernizing infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate the promise of digital transformation.

