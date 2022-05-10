PointClickCare Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for Nine Consecutive Years, Continuing Platinum Status

The Best Managed program recognizes companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities

PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, today announced it has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2022. This is PointClickCare's ninth consecutive year receiving this recognition, retaining its place in the Canada's Best Managed Platinum Club. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

After 20 years of major accomplishments including capital raises, product integrations, partnerships and strategic growth acquisitions, PointClickCare has grown exponentially, driven by a desire to disrupt the status quo. The company is advancing the healthcare ecosystem and maximizing the potential of value‐based care across the full care continuum.

"Each year brings unique challenges and opportunities, and we are proud of the work we accomplished to help our customers serve complex populations and those often left behind," said Dave Wessinger, CEO and co-founder of PointClickCare. "We appreciate this recognition as we continue to inspire innovation in healthcare through greater care collaboration technology and with a concerted focus on transforming our customers' businesses through patient-centered care."

Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world‐class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honored at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 22,000 long-term post-acute care providers, and 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value-based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1)Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4‐6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

