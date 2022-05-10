Riskonnect Named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Atlanta and Chicago for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading technology provider honored for its HR practices and enriching workplace environment

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2022 Winners in both Atlanta and Chicago by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Riskonnect was chosen based on the company's continued commitment to creating and maintaining an excellent and rewarding workplace where employees are engaged, satisfied, and fulfilled.

This is the fourth consecutive year Riskonnect has been named a winner in both Chicago and Atlanta. Riskonnect was also named a national winner in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and was recognized in Business Insurance's 2021 Best Places to Work in Insurance program.

"This is an incredibly exciting time at Riskonnect. We recently acquired three companies in under two years, which means there's invigorating work and even more opportunities for our employees," said Kevin Crow, Chief Human Resources Offer at Riskonnect. "To be recognized once again among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For during this high-growth phase for our company is a huge honor. It's a testament to our team's dedication and success in cultivating an environment that supports, inspires, and empowers our talented team worldwide."

Each year the Best and Brightest award program recognizes companies that epitomize excellence in their human resources practices and employee enrichment. Riskonnect was independently assessed and evaluated on key measures in various categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, leadership, strategic company performance, and more.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

