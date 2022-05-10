Ingevity granted certificate of marine environment biodegradability for Capa thermoplastic technology

Ingevity Corporation NGVT today announced its Capa® thermoplastic grades obtained the OK biodegradable MARINE certification by TÜV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification. OK biodegradable MARINE confirms Capa thermoplastics fully biodegrade in a marine environment within four weeks, prohibiting formation of persistent microplastics and enabling a safer marine ecosystem than traditional plastics made with alternative chemistries.

Used in applications including bags, films, consumer packaging and utensils, Ingevity's portfolio of Capa thermoplastics becomes one of few bioplastics certified as OK biodegradable MARINE, a distinction requiring materials to achieve complete biodegradation in seawater environments, where much lower temperatures make biodegradability more challenging than land composting conditions. Products tested must biodegrade within twelve weeks to achieve certification. By fully biodegrading within four weeks, Capa's certified products enable customers to address marine biodegradability requirements while reducing impact on the marine ecosystem.

"Marine waste is one of the most widespread pollution problems facing the world's waterways," said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, Performance Chemicals, and president, Engineered Polymers. "We support the global imperative to advance recycling efforts for plastic, and, for our part, offer solutions that help plastics biodegrade quickly and completely, whether they be composted, landfilled or, unfortunately, make their way into our oceans."

Additional certifications verifying the environmental benefits of Capa bioplastics include GreenPla (Japan), Seedling and TÜV Austria OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL. Learn more about Ingevity's bioplastic offerings on the company's website.

TÜV Austria

TÜV Austria is a globally accredited authorization company offering independent third-party registration and certification services against various international ISO standards.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange NGVT. For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

