Navitaire Granted IATA Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) Status

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, was granted Airline Retailing Maturity status as a System Provider under the new International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) index program on March 1, 2022. The registration recognizes that the Navitaire Airline Platform's NDC Gateway and New Skies® solutions support deployments using Shop/Order/Pay/Account capabilities that are compliant with the IATA standard message schema and ARM index Capabilities Verification Guidance.

The registration demonstrates Navitaire's ability to support the technical aspects of NDC and ONE Order messaging, validated by IATA to conform to its standards. Further, these messages allow airline partners to access an airline's offers and orders to meet the ARM index directive for enhanced and simplified distribution standards.

The new ARM status supersedes and replaces Navitaire's NDC Capable Level 4 status for its Navitaire NDC Gateway and its ONE Order Capable certifications as an Accounting Provider for SkyLedger® revenue accounting solution and Order Management System (OMS) for New Skies.

The Navitaire Airline Platform was originally architected using NDC and ONE Order principles, introducing a single record approach that manages offer and order throughout the passenger lifecycle. This advantage enabled Navitaire to become the first company certified by IATA as a ONE Order Capable accounting provider in 2019, followed by Navitaire New Skies as an Order Management System (OMS) in 2020. Navitaire NDC Gateway was granted NDC Capable Level 4 status in 2021.

"Achieving the IATA ARM designation further recognizes our proven ability to deliver rich retailing capabilities for airlines, reinforcing Navitaire's status as the industry's digital and retailing pioneer," said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. "The principles underpinning IATA's NDC and ONE Order initiatives have been the foundation of our solutions for decades. We have been strong supporters of the IATA NDC and ONE Order related industry initiatives, providing expertise and participating in pilot programs that enable digital transformation within the industry."

Navitaire's company profile is listed on the ARM index registry and can be found at https://retailing.iata.org/armi/registry/navitaire/. A detailed list of the certified capabilities and messages Navitaire provides is available at https://retailing.iata.org/armi/registry/navitaire/detailed/.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world's most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire's industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire's New Skies reservations solution is a digital, e-commerce-first airline platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach that manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision-making and omnichannel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

