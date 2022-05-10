Clarify Health Announces Launch of Institute to Democratize Healthcare Research and Insights that Fuel Improvements for Better Care

The Clarify Health Institute will be a trusted source of knowledge on the quality and efficiency of US healthcare and a driver of transparency across the industry

Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, today announced the launch of the Clarify Health Institute, an innovative research arm designed to deliver real-world analysis and data-driven insights on topics and trends affecting healthcare organizations, policymakers, and patients. By leveraging the most powerful patient-level data set in healthcare, Clarify will build greater transparency among stakeholders in the US healthcare system, as well as shine a light on how healthcare is functioning and how it can improve.

The Clarify Health Institute is being led by Niall Brennan, who recently joined Clarify Health as Chief Analytics and Privacy Officer. Brennan was the former President and CEO of the Health Care Cost Institute and Chief Data Officer at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, where he led the Obama administration's healthcare transparency efforts. Brennan is widely respected for his leadership in health data analytics and transparency.

"We are energized by the opportunity to deliver value to a wider audience of stakeholders, including policymakers," said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, Clarify Health. "A natural extension of our analytics capabilities is to share industry insights with those equally committed to improving patient care. Our resolve to become the go-to resource for healthcare research and insights further solidifies Clarify's rising authority within the market."

Under Brennan's leadership, the Institute will focus on timely, real-world analyses of the most important issues facing the US healthcare system. Initial projects will focus on differences in healthcare spending and outcomes by type of insurance coverage and social determinants of health. Additional topics will include maternal and child health outcomes, relationships between surgical volume and outcomes, and next generation provider appropriateness of care measures. Results will be disseminated via articles, public use files, dashboards, issue briefs on the Clarify Health website and in peer-reviewed journals.

"I believe that better data and actionable insights at the point of care are the only way we're going to get a handle on healthcare costs and quality," said Brennan. "Clarify has incredible data resources that I look forward to leveraging to bring new and illuminating insights about how our healthcare system is performing – and how we can improve it – to the public at large."

The Clarify Health Institute will engage in partnerships with prestigious academic institutions and feature prominent thought leaders and healthcare experts. Clarify is currently working with the Healthcare Transformation Institute (HTI) at the University of Pennsylvania and its Co-Directors, Drs. Ezekiel Emanuel and Amol Navathe. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is an oncologist, bioethicist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. He is the current Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy. Dr. Amol Navathe is a practicing physician, health economist and an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), a non-partisan agency that advises the US Congress on Medicare policy.

"To improve outcomes and reduce costs of care, it's important for all stakeholders to have a deep understanding of prevailing healthcare trends and issues," said Dr. Emanuel. "Equally as important is being able to identify the opportunities with the highest value to effect change. The data and analytics produced within the Clarify Health Institute will guide those leading the charge as to the most effective ways to target their efforts."

"Shifting the direction of the healthcare industry is an ambitious task that will require trusted data, analytics and insights," said Dr. Navathe. "The Clarify Health Institute will offer a big step forward by providing data points that all stakeholders can trust, thereby creating a foundation for catalyzing true system change."

This news comes on the heels of Clarify Health's recent Series D Funding announcement and acquisition of Embedded Healthcare.

To learn more about the Clarify Health Institute, visit clarifyhealth.com/institute.

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify's cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify's products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

