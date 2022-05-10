Crum & Forster Upgrades Majesco Billing for P&C to Majesco CloudInsurer®

Migration to Cloud enables seamless application and platform upgrades to keep them at the leading edge of market and customer expectations

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Crum & Forster has completed the upgrade and migration Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer®. As a long-time customer, Crum & Forster has been successful at managing and simplifying the complex needs of wholesale and agency billing on Majesco's market leading billing solution.

Crum & Forster has a 200-year history of helping its customers manage risk through providing market-leading property & casualty, accident, & health and specialty insurance solutions. Crum & Forster offers admitted and surplus lines products for a broad array of customers and industries and is dedicated to meeting the needs of its clients with laser-focused expertise, customized coverages, and superior customer services.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Majesco and look forward to leveraging the advanced capabilities and technologies Majesco Billing for P&C and CloudInsurer® offers," said Ken Russo, Chief Operating Officer of Crum & Forster's Surplus & Specialty Lines division. "As we continue to migrate our solutions to the Cloud, we're excited to bring our customers next-gen, digital capabilities that make their experience easier, faster and more personalized," said Mr. Russo.

Majesco Billing for P&C platform provides rich, broad capabilities with out-of-the-box functionality, content and options that empower companies to rapidly respond to market and customer demands, all through simple business rule configuration by either business or IT users. The configuration tools bring a new level of autonomy, flexibility, and speed to the billing management operation. Changes that previously took weeks or months can now be configured and implemented in hours. In such a dynamic and evolving market, Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® helps insurers easily keep pace with the increasing demands and needs of the customer.

"Once considered to be back-office financial functions, billing and payments are now at the center of the digital customer relationship as well as the expectation for innovative new products and services," said Prateek Kumar, EVP of Sales at Majesco. "We are proud to help Crum & Forster migrate to our newest version in the cloud that is equipped to meet the higher challenges of service expectations and customer success. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Crum & Forster as they continue to adapt to the changing market through their digital transformation journey," said Mr. Kumar.

About Majesco

Majesco is the leading software partner to both the P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields, start-ups and MGAs to the largest insurers, reinsurers and brokers use Majesco's next generation SaaS platform solutions of core, data, and analytics, digital, distribution, absence management and a rich ecosystem marketplace of established and InsurTech partners to build the future of insurance.

Our technology, expertise and leadership help insurers innovate and connect to build the future of their business. With over 825 successful implementations and over 65% of our customers on Cloud with Majesco platform solutions, together we have an amazing track record of innovation and real-world results. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005104/en/