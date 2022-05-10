Dosis Announces Nationwide Precision Dosing Implementation with DaVita

Dosis, a market leader in artificial intelligence-powered precision dosing, announced today the implementation of its flagship personalized dosing product at DaVita DVA clinics nationwide. Dosis's Smart Anemia Manager (SAM) personalizes drug dosing for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), a class of drugs used to treat end-stage renal disease patients with chronic anemia.

Integration of Dosis's personalized dosing recommendations into DaVita's anemia management protocols first began in 2019, and over 30 million dialysis treatments have been informed to date.

"We are incredibly excited about the impact of our technology on chronic disease management," said Shivrat Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Dosis. "The shift to value-based care is driving the need for precision medicine tools that maximize patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care. DaVita has been a visionary in realizing the potential of precision medicine in this exciting new era."

Using each dialysis patient's past ESA doses, hemoglobin levels, and target hemoglobin range, SAM calculates and delivers a personalized dosing recommendation for each patient that helps manage their hemoglobin levels while reducing unnecessary ESA exposure and drug cost. SAM's personalized dosing recommendations are designed to improve upon conventional one-size-fits-all dosing approaches.

About Dosis Inc.

Dosis Inc. is a San Francisco-based precision medicine software company that was founded with the mission to transform chronic disease management by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence and control algorithms. With a deep academic history, Dosis uses science, data, patient safety, and clinical evidence to create precision dosing tools. For more information about the technology behind SAM, visit dosisinc.com/platform, and for more information about Dosis, visit dosisinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005035/en/