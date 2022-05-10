Dosis Announces Nationwide Precision Dosing Implementation with DaVita

Dosis, a market leader in artificial intelligence-powered precision dosing, announced today the implementation of its flagship personalized dosing product at DaVita DVA clinics nationwide. Dosis's Smart Anemia Manager (SAM) personalizes drug dosing for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), a class of drugs used to treat end-stage renal disease patients with chronic anemia.
Integration of Dosis's personalized dosing recommendations into DaVita's anemia management protocols first began in 2019, and over 30 million dialysis treatments have been informed to date.
"We are incredibly excited about the impact of our technology on chronic disease management," said Shivrat Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Dosis. "The shift to value-based care is driving the need for precision medicine tools that maximize patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care. DaVita has been a visionary in realizing the potential of precision medicine in this exciting new era."
Using each dialysis patient's past ESA doses, hemoglobin levels, and target hemoglobin range, SAM calculates and delivers a personalized dosing recommendation for each patient that helps manage their hemoglobin levels while reducing unnecessary ESA exposure and drug cost. SAM's personalized dosing recommendations are designed to improve upon conventional one-size-fits-all dosing approaches.
About Dosis Inc.
Dosis Inc. is a San Francisco-based precision medicine software company that was founded with the mission to transform chronic disease management by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence and control algorithms. With a deep academic history, Dosis uses science, data, patient safety, and clinical evidence to create precision dosing tools. For more information about the technology behind SAM, visit dosisinc.com/platform, and for more information about Dosis, visit dosisinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005035/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.