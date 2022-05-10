Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Declares May 2022 Distribution

On May 10, 2022, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (the "Fund" or "DMA"), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DMA, today declared a distribution of $0.0593 per share for the month of May 2022. The record date for the distribution is May 20, 2022, and the payable date is May 31, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 19, 2022.
Pursuant to the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP"), unless the registered owner of the Fund's Common Shares elects otherwise by contacting the Fund's plan agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC ("AST"), all dividends declared on the Common Shares will be automatically reinvested in additional Common Shares by AST. Common Shareholders who elect not to participate in the DRP will receive all dividends and other distributions in cash paid by check mailed directly to the shareholder of record. Shareholders may obtain more information on the shareholder services offered to the Fund by calling AST at the Fund's dedicated toll free number 800-591-8238.
A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. For further information regarding the Fund's distributions, please visit www.destracapital.com.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund DMA is a core alternative solution that seeks to achieve long-term performance non-correlated to the broad stock and bond markets. It invests primarily in alternative strategies and asset classes including real estate, direct private equity, alternative credit, commodities, and hedge strategies.
Destra Capital Advisors LLC, based in Bozeman, MT, serves as Investment Adviser and Secondary Market Servicing agent to the Fund. Validus Growth Investors serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser to the Fund.
Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.
Information regarding the Fund and Destra Capital Advisors can be found at www.destracapital.com/strategies/destra-multi-alternative-fund.
Please contact Destra Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund's marketing, and investor support services agent, at DMA@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding DMA.
|
NOT FDIC INSURED
|
|
NO BANK GUARANTEE
|
|
MAY LOSE VALUE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005187/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.