The Financial Times Names DemandScience One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced the company has been named by The Financial Times (FT) as one of the 500 fastest growing companies on its list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. The recognition is presented by FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
"We're honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by The Financial Times, one of the most respected sources of international business news and information," said Peter Cannone, Chairman and CEO of DemandScience. "We are well-positioned to continue our strong growth given the increasing market need for our data that helps B2B companies achieve and exceed their growth objectives."
The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. From thousands of entrants, only 500 companies are featured on the list, which can currently be viewed on the FT website. The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, ranked companies from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020.
Click here to learn more about how DemandScience helps organizations identify prospects, activate buyers, and convert opportunities with accurate B2B data.
About DemandScience
DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.
