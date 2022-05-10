Optime Care Receives URAC Top Performer Credential: Patient-First Approach Meets High Standards for Care Safety and Quality

Optime Care, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has earned the prestigious Leaders in Performance Measurement award from URAC, the nation's largest independent health care accreditation organization. URAC recognizes leaders who demonstrate commitment to improving health care quality through performance measurement and continuous quality improvement to enhance the health and well-being of the populations they serve.

"We are honored to receive URAC's performance award, which is designed to help healthcare organizations develop policies and procedures that ensure the highest quality outcomes and recognize leaders devoted to improving health care for all Americans," says Michelle Hefley, co-founder, Optime Care. "Optime Care's patient-first approach supports family caregivers and patients through counseling, guidance and education based upon patient and caregiver needs, optimizing the therapeutic value of a specialty drug by ensuring prescription accuracy, compliance, adherence to treatment and side effects management."

URAC assesses the performance of pharmacies of all types and sizes, all of which are eligible for the award – from small, independently owned pharmacies to large regional or national organizations.

Hefley adds, "This award further validates that Optime Care utilizes data in a meaningful way and also highlights our leadership role in advancing measurement as a tool to improve care and the health and well-being for patients with orphan and rare disease."

Eleni Theodoropoulos, URAC's Vice President of Quality, Research and Measurement, says, "URAC is proud to honor Optime Care as one of our Leaders in Performance Measurement. We created these awards to highlight the impressive work of our clients in improving healthcare quality through performance measurement. Congratulations to Optime for the pharmacy's commitment to raising the bar on quality."

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize the therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. Our executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Our experience with small patient populations, coupled with our strategic partnership with AscellaHealth, enhances our services and ability to serve the specialty pharmacy market. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. https://www.optimecare.com/

About URAC

About URAC Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

