The Diversity Marketing Consortium Reaches Milestone of $1M in Pro Bono Services Provided to Women and POC-led Startups

The Diversity Marketing Consortium™ (DMC) announced it has reached the significant milestone of $1M worth of pro bono communications services provided to women and POC-led startups. Founded in July 2020 in partnership with Harlem Capital Partners, and now made up of eight award-winning marketing and communications agencies, this milestone reflects the organization's efforts and impact over the last two years as it propels its mission of helping to level the playing field for underrepresented founders, and ultimately, change the face of business in corporate America.

"It's been an honor to build and launch the DMC, an organization built on the premise that we can band together as agencies in an effort to help break down systemic barriers," said Greg Mondshein, co-founder of the Diversity Marketing Consortium and Managing Partner of SourceCode Communications. "We have seen tremendous success since founding the DMC, largely in part to our growing cohort of agency partners and the brands that we've supported. As we enter our next chapter, our sole focus is to expand our impact through broader agency relationships and new organizational partnerships."

To date, the DMC has supported more than 20 clients across a number of industries spanning healthcare, insurtech, the future of work, and more. The DMC has been instrumental to a wide range of Harlem Capital portfolio companies, including Wagmo, Stuf, Compt, Dexai Robotics, and Malomo.

Additionally, the DMC has doubled its agency roster from four at launch to the eight it is now, comprising Cheer Partners, SourceCode Communications, Superbolt, Peppercomm, Clarity, Racepoint Global, Praytell and Max Borges Agency. The DMC has also established an impactful partnership with Forbes' Representation & Inclusion Practice via Forbes EQ (Equity Quotient) on BrandVoice. Forbes EQ spotlights brand content from the DMC's roster of diverse founders and startups through the same engine that powers Forbes' top advertising partners. In 2021, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was officially registered as a NY-state charitable organization and was certified by the IRS as a 501(c)(3).

"The Diversity Marketing Consortium has been an invaluable partner to Harlem Capital. From prominent media placements to tactical growth marketing strategies, the agencies in the DMC have provided our founders with crucial tools they need to succeed," said Melody Hahm, Head of Platform & Community at Harlem Capital Partners. "We're thrilled that the DMC hit the $1M milestone worth of pro bono services in a year-and-a-half. But we know this is merely the beginning of our collaboration, as we remain committed to our shared mission of elevating and empowering diverse entrepreneurs."

The DMC is accepting applications for new agencies to join the organization. For more information and to apply, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MARKETING CONSORTIUM

Founded in 2020, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for women and minority founders. The Diversity Marketing Consortium's mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing pro bono marketing services. To date, the organization has supported over 20 startups and is a certified 501c3. For more information, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT HARLEM CAPITAL

Harlem Capital (HCP) is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on investing in people of color and women. The firm writes checks from $1-2.5mm in seed, seed+ and Series A rounds. Harlem Capital manages $174 million AUM, after most recently raising a Fund II of $134mm in 2021. 95% of HCP's 39 portfolio companies are founded by diverse founders. The firm has invested across 13 industries, but its focus areas are e-commerce, enterprise software, fintech, and Web3.

