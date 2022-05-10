Outlook on the Electric Wheelchair Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Merit Medical Systems, Invacare and Sunrise Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report studies the Electric Wheelchair Industry. The market will reach US$ 6.84 Billion by 2027, from US$ 3.90 Billion in 2021.

Globally, the traditional wheelchair is a wheeled mobility device in which people for whom walking is challenging or impossible due to illness, injury, or disability. However, with the evolution of time, electric powered wheelchairs are becoming popular. These wheelchairs have been designed for indoor use, outdoor use, or even both. Besides, an electric wheelchair is generally prescribed for persons who have difficulty using a manual chair due to arm, hand, shoulder, or other general disabling conditions. And do not have the leg strength to drive a manual chair with their foot, which most Health Professionals do not generally recommend. Moreover, it may also be issued to those with cardiovascular conditions.

Global Electric Wheelchair Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027

Electric wheelchair offers various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function, providing ease to the consumers. Convenience and stability are significant factors propelling the global rise in the sales of electric wheelchairs. Hence, the elderly worldwide are also more inclined towards electric wheelchairs for convenience and ease of operation. Moreover, the increase in disabilities in the elderly population and the prevalence of chronic diseases also propel the market for electric wheelchairs.

COVID-19 Boosting the Market Growth for the Electric Wheelchair

Although the COVID-19 pandemic created disturbances across all industries, it positively impacted the electric wheelchair market. The electric wheelchair market witnessed significant growth during the coronavirus outbreak. Many hospitals and health institutes are flooded with people infected with the virus. Thus, the demand for electric wheelchairs has increased in 2020. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period. According to the publisher report Worldwide Electric Wheelchair Market Size was US$ 3.90 Billion in 2021.

Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Segment Leads the Market Share

Globally, wheelchairs are often variations on basic design, but there are numerous wheelchairs, and they are usually highly customized for the individual user's needs. In our report, based on product type, the global electric wheelchair market is segregated into rear-wheel drive wheelchair drive, front-wheel drive wheelchair drive, four-wheel-drive electric wheelchair, standing electric wheelchair, self-balancing wheelchair, and remote control. As per our analysis, the rear-wheel-drive wheelchair drive segment leads in terms of market share, due to light front tires, small turning radius, easy maneuvering through narrow spaces, and better stability of rear-wheel drive.

Hospitals Segment to Persist Its Dominance throughout the Forecast Period

The market has been grouped into Hospitals, Clinics, and Care Homes based on end-user. The hospitals' segment holds a significant share in the electric wheelchair market. The growing use of wheelchairs post-surgical therapy in hospitals and the rising number of medical emergency patients requiring wheelchairs are driving the segment's growth.

Moreover, a peak in the number of wheelchair-bound older residents in nursing homes is likely to augment the demand for wheelchairs among hospitals during the forecast period. In addition, the immediate adoption of powered wheelchairs for indoor application among disabled children & injured adults and the launch of evolved wheelchairs specifically designed for home use are expected to propel the growth of the care homes segment during the forecast period.

Regional Breakdown of the Global Electric Wheelchair Market

Geographically, the market is split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among them, North America continues to dominate the global market during the forecast period in terms of market share. An upsurge in the number of people impacted by mobility impairment disorders and a rise in the aging population are the significant factors set to boost the demand for wheelchairs in the North American region.

