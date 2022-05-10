Relevance and Impact of HEOR Growing as Complexity and Volume of Available Real-World Evidence Continues to Rise

New White Paper Entitled "Dawn of a New Era: Evolving Needs, Solutions and Technology in U.S. HEOR" Available from Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, explores the implications of significant evolution and growth in the U.S. Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) field over the last decade. Many changes have been driven by payers, regulators and clinicians who are increasingly looking to HEOR and Real-World Evidence (RWE) as a valuable source for patient-level data. The new white paper entitled Dawn of a New Era: Evolving Needs, Solutions and Technology in U.S. HEOR explores a multi-disciplinary view on where and how HEOR experts see the field evolving. The analysis aims to better understand how HEOR capabilities can be best leveraged across the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes.

"The strategic importance and relevance of HEOR has grown in the U.S. over the past several years. The growth not only comes from value, access and pricing teams, but cross-functional teams across life sciences that count on the outcomes of strategic and insightful HEOR studies to power and support their value on the market," said Monica Martin de Bustamante, Senior Partner at Trinity Life Sciences and Head of Evidence, Value, Access and Pricing (EVAP). "The external research in this paper supports our continued investment in integrating HEOR within cross-functional workstreams and ensuring study outputs meet commercial needs."

To gather diverse perspectives, Trinity recruited seven HEOR experts working in the life sciences industry (Pharma/Biotech and MedTech) and academia. An extensive range of topics was discussed, including the future of HEOR as a field, its ability to drive decision-making, its central role across the entire lifecycle and evidence generation overall—both in the U.S. and abroad. The interviews focused on the growing importance of Real-World Data (RWD) and specifically on data on social determinants of health (SDOH) and patient-reported outcomes (PROs). The white paper shares findings, methods and perspectives that outline how the healthcare industry can best utilize the HEOR specialty to unlock potential value in a therapy or technology via rigorous analyses and well-articulated value stories.

"This new white paper discusses the significance of trends from the perspectives of experienced industry experts and leaders who live and breathe HEOR in the U.S. This approach allowed us to define the direct impact that HEOR and evidence generation will have on life sciences, not only in terms of what is coming next but how the role of the HEOR professional is likely to evolve," said Matt O'Hara, Managing Director of Evidence Strategy at Trinity Life Sciences. "As the complexity and volume of available RWD grows and the demand for transparent evidence generation increases, HEOR's leadership role will become pivotal in managing complexity. HEOR will ultimately drive understanding of methodologically sound and effective evidence creation."

Life science executives are welcome to download the paper by clicking here.

