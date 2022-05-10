fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty Expands Inventory in Orangeburg, NY

Increased demand from the enterprise sector accelerates expansion trajectory for the company's flagship data center

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a leading developer and operator of custom-designed data centers in North America, announces the availability of new data hall capacity in Orangeburg, New York, the company's flagship data center facility. This expansion brings online an additional 16,800 square feet of white space and 2 megawatts of power to the highly in-demand location just 22 miles from New York City. The Orangeburg facility is favored among large enterprise customers due to 1547's ability to accommodate the demand while offering connectivity to New York City in under 1 millisecond.

In addition to the additional data halls, 1547 worked with Rockland County to secure a sales tax abatement on new hardware for data center and colocation customers coming into Orangeburg. The abatement package offers 8.35% savings on all qualified capital purchases, significantly reducing the cost for rack deployments in the 1547 facility.

1547's philosophy is that the quality of data center physical infrastructure matters along with an ecosystem of carriers and network providers that when combined offer customers a premium connectivity ecosystem. The Orangeburg facility offers access to top network providers, and is directly connected to 60 Hudson Street in New York City, offering round trip latency in under 1 millisecond. "We are excited about the completion of this additional space and power to our flagship location," says J Todd Raymond, CEO and Managing Partner of 1547. "Our Orangeburg data center facility will continue to meet the increasing demand of space, power and connectivity for our customers in the New York metropolitan area."

1547 will be hosting a networking and data center open house event on May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM to highlight the new data halls and showcase its anchor tenant, ColoHouse's multi-tenant colocation solutions. To learn more and register for the event, please click here.

To learn more about fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty and its Orangeburg facility, please visit, https://1547realty.com/

About fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, LLC

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty ("1547") is a leading developer, operator, and owner of highly-interconnected, custom-designed data centers with over 1.1 million square feet of data center space under management throughout North America and Europe. 1547 selects sites, designs facilities, and manages developments to optimize returns for all stakeholders across new and interconnected properties. With interconnection in the company's DNA, 1547's connectivity-focused portfolio of data centers includes carrier hotels and core connectivity hubs designed to deliver customized mission-critical solutions from concept to connection. To learn more about fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, please visit: https://1547realty.com/.

