Taos' New Hybrid Cloud Managed Service Delivers Centralized, Unified View of Infrastructure Resources

Monitor hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and hyperscaler environments with ease.
Organizations looking to focus cloud-based resources on better growth and revenue can be helped by offloading non-critical tasks to a more experienced MSP for efficient management. By partnering with an MSP, the organization can harness more flexible choices through their technology and a cloud-agnostic approach.
To help in this effort, Taos now provides the Hybrid Cloud Managed Service (HCMS), which monitors an enterprise's heterogeneous infrastructure resources, providing a central unified view. Hybrid Cloud Managed Service is designed for organizations looking to reduce IT operations burden on their internal teams through 24x7 monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting for both on-premises and cloud workloads. It also works with cloud-based workloads that want a trusted partner to manage operations and support. The service is offered through two main models:
In the Shared Service Model, the Taos team focuses on maintenance, monitoring, networks, databases, and support solutions. A major advantage of this approach is the team's ability to burst and react to spikes in demand.
For the Dedicated Service Model, a customer engages dedicated admins and engineers to utilize the organization's own tools and standard operating procedures. This can either be done onsite or managed remotely.
"HCMS is ultimately about innovation, competitive differentiation, and generating revenue for our clients," said Hamilton Yu, CEO of Taos. "By reducing or eliminating the distraction and expense of handling your cloud and data center infrastructure, we provide far more operational freedom than the client could manage on their own."
"SaaS companies, like Gryphon.ai, can always use a helping hand in achieving full automation and better visibility across the entirety of their cloud infrastructure," said Stefan Dunigan, VP Operations & Network Services at Gryphon.ai. "Taos HCMS provides the flexibility we need to achieve this at scale quickly and efficiently."
Taos' HCMS enables engineering teams to troubleshoot more quickly, eliminate communication silos, and achieve DevOps goals. This helps the business improve agility, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and increase visibility. Learn more about our HCMS offering by reading our latest blog, visiting our whiteboard video, listening to our on-demand podcast, and recent webinar, and downloading our State of the Cloud report.
Contact Taos to learn more today.
About Taos
Taos helps today's enterprises and rapidly growing businesses harness the power of the cloud and DevOps with digital transformation and optimization solutions. As a global leader of cloud and DevOps, Taos continues to solve What's Next. Visit taos.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005538/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.