Becker Logistics Celebrates Women in the Community by Giving Back and Providing Hope

Becker Logistics, a third-party logistics company based in Glendale Heights, Ill. is pleased to have sponsored a cause-worthy event, Celebrating Women, Transforming Lives.

The luncheon celebration took place on Friday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Danada House in Wheaton, Ill. The function included the recognition of honorary community leaders as well as heart felt messages from those that have been impacted by Bridge Communities. There were messages of inspiration and hope as multiple speakers talked about how Bridge Communities has been able to provide the help in their time of need. There was also much talk of the future and the new paths that are now available for the speakers and their families.

Becker Logistics has partnered with several non-profit charity organizations in the past. This year, they have chosen Bridge Communities, to uplift individuals in the community who need immediate assistance for themselves and their families. Throughout 2022, Becker Logistics will continue the fulfillment of their social promise, which is to donate $1 for every shipment that they move. These donations will be given back to the local community through various causes, events, and organizations.

"The majority of the homeless families at Bridge Communities are single moms," said Jessica Olenick, HR Generalist at Becker Logistics. "This celebration acknowledges and supports strong women who face challenges and hardships. Also, with Becker sponsoring this event, we are able to help fund housing for these families."

"At Becker Logistics, when we created our social promise we knew that it had to be big and make an impact. We choose Jessica to lead this effort and she's done an outstanding job at it," says Jim Becker, CEO and founder of Becker Logistics. "We are continuing to make a difference in the transportation and logistics world each and every day. A portion of that is helping organizations and the people there to make a difference in their lives. We try to show love and generosity to others whenever we can and however we can. I look forward to seeing what additional impacts we will be able to make in the future."

About Bridge Communities: The mission of Bridge Communities is to transition homeless families to self-sufficiency by working with partners to provide mentoring, housing, and supportive services. Through the help of program partners and supporters, Bridge Communities provides free transitional housing to more than 100 homeless DuPage County families each year. Each family can participate in the program for two years. In this period, these families can save money, acquire budgeting skills, and search for better employment so they may live financially stable in affordable housing.

About Becker Logistics: Becker Logistics is a transportation management company that matches over 600 customers with its top-quality freight carriers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We have a large, dependable network of quality truck and rail carriers. Not limited to our truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbeds, dry vans or drop trailers, temperature controlled, expedited, hazardous materials, warehousing, supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL). We offer a dependable and reliable route for solving urgent shipping issues and support our customers through a trusted network of high-quality carriers.

