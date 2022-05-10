United Rentals Invests in Ford Electric Trucks for North American Fleet

United Rentals, Inc. URI, the world's largest equipment rental company, today announced a new agreement with Ford Pro to purchase all-electric vehicles for its North American rental and company fleets. The agreement initially includes orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022. The vehicles will be used by United Rentals customers on construction and industrial jobsites, and by the company's sales, service and delivery personnel.

United Rentals has selected the Ford F-150 Lightning model with a maximum target range of 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. The E-Transit is an all-electric commercial cargo van with a target range of 126 miles. Both models are equipped with Pro Power On-board and an array of connectivity features, including F-150 Lightning's game changing technology – Intelligent Back-Up Power. The company expects to deploy the vehicles in the second half of 2022.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, "We're pleased to demonstrate leadership in the use of 100% electric vehicles in the construction and industrial rental sectors. We're committed to helping our rental customers meet their greenhouse gas reduction goals by integrating more sustainable solutions into our fleet. This investment expands our strategic partnership with Ford and reflects our dual commitment to alternative energy solutions for our customers and operations."

United Rentals will partner with Ford Pro Solution experts to provide charging options for customers that include home, worksite and Ford's BlueOval™ Charge Network. Additionally, Ford Pro Solution experts will assist United Rentals with the optimal placement and use of the new vehicles in the company's electrification plan and installation of charging infrastructure.

United Rentals has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018. More information about the company's environmental management strategy can be found in its Corporate Responsibility Report at unitedrentals.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,301 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 20,850 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.97 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

