Webhelp Named a Star Performer by Everest Group for Trust and Safety

Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, announced it has been named a Star Performer by leading global analyst firm Everest Group in its Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group selects Star Performers based on YoY improvement on the PEAK Matrix; Webhelp was one of only two providers awarded this status.

"Webhelp, being experienced in addressing the trust and safety needs of buyers across all industries, has recently expanded its client portfolio significantly and enhanced its suite of services offered to clients," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Webhelp has expanded its delivery presence in LATAM, EMEA, and APAC and has invested in augmenting its proprietary tools (such as Proteus and Moderatus), which are leveraged by moderators for non-egregious content moderation. These are some of the factors that have contributed to Webhelp strengthening its positioning as a Major Contender and being recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® 2022."

The report validates Webhelp's strength in multilingual support in its trust and safety practice, including the use of its proprietary translation technologies, helping deliver consistent, multilingual experiences at scale. This coupled with Webhelp's design and consulting capabilities, enables the business to build consistent and safe user experiences.

"We are very proud of our assessment and recognition as a Star Performer by Everest Group, validating the growth of our global Trust and Safety practice," said Chloé de Mont-Serrat, Webhelp's Co-CEO of Digital Content Services. "Whether a business is digital native or looking to transform and increase its online presence, trust and safety has become vital across industries. We support some of the leading brands, so we've invested heavily in moderation platforms, ensuring our clients' safety and reputation."

"The information landscape is continuing to change rapidly, and it's important we are involved in this conversation to inform and advise our clients. We're proud to have recently joined the Trust & Safety Professional Association and will continue to implement industry knowledge and best practices across our global team," said Paul Danter, Co-CEO of Digital Content Services, Webhelp.

Everest Group's "Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022" evaluated 18 providers, positioning them on a comprehensive set of quantitative and qualitative criteria based on their vision & capability, and market impact.

This announcement follows a series of accolades from top industry analysts, with Webhelp being positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. Additionally, Webhelp was named the most innovative CX provider in Frost and Sullivan's 2021 Frost Radar™ report.

