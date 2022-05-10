Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19 and Company Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry. The global urinary tract infection treatment market is estimated to reach US$ 11.39 Billion in 2027.

One of the most dominant clinical bacterial infections in pregnant women is a urinary tract infection. A urinary tract infection (UTI) affects the urethra, bladder, ureters, and kidneys, with most disorders affecting the lower urinary tract. Wherein, bacteria penetrate the urinary tract through the urethra and breed in the bladder, causing this type of infection.

Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry was US$ 9.96 Billion in 2021

The increased prevalence of urinary tract infections and the rise in the number of hospital visits for urinary tract infection testing and treatment predict that the urinary tract infection treatment market will grow significantly. Furthermore, the rising demand for antibiotics in the treatment of urinary tract infections and the increase in the number of generic players are also expected to propel the urinary tract infection treatment market forward.

COVID-19 Impact on the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry:

The unusual increase in coronavirus-infected patients led to limited access to other primary care services was hampered, and non-COVID-19-related diagnoses such as urinary tract infection dropped significantly. As per the analysis, in 2020, the weekly rate of UTI diagnoses decreased somewhat, slowing the industry's expansion 2020. However, as the market is recovering, the rate of UTI diagnosis has increased over time; the market's growth has been favorably enhanced. The rising preponderance of diabetes and kidney stones and the introduction of combination medications are driving market expansion.

The Quinolones Segment Leads the Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market:

By Types, Quinolones, B-lactam Cephalosporins, Aminoglycosides, Penicillin, and Azoles are among the categories included in this report. According to the estimates, the quinolones category will dominate the global urinary tract infection treatment market. Many doctors advise their patients to promptly take quinolones to get rid of their infection. Moreover, the quinolones sector is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR during the projected period. According to the analysis, Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Size set to grow by 2.26% during 2021-2027.

In the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry, the Complicated UTIs Segment Holds a Major Share:

We have analyzed the market for uncomplicated and complicated UTIs based on disease type. According to the research, the urinary tract infection therapy market is dominated by Complicated UTIs. Furthermore, due to the rise in drug-resistant bacteria and overuse of antibiotics, the prevalence of complicated UTIs is predicted to rise in the future. Most doctors prescribe quinolones to treat complex UTI situations. Cephalosporin is the second-most-prescribed antibiotic for complex UTIs.

Regional Realms in Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry:

Our research covers the regional markets for America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. During the study period, America and Europe held a significant market share in the global urinary tract infection treatment market, according to the analysis. However, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are growing the urinary tract infection treatment market due to rising government initiatives for healthcare spending and increased knowledge about urinary tract infection treatment.

Market Segments

Type - Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:

Quinolones

B-lactam Cephalosporins

Aminoglycosides

Penicillin

Azoles

Others

Disease Type - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

Uncomplicated UTI

Complicated UTI

Others

Region - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Insights:

Company Profile

Recent Developments

Revenue

Companies Covered:

Novartis AG

Allergan

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Astrazeneca

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer

Merck & Co., Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

