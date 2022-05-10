全球投資人法律顧問ROSEN鼓勵Natera, Inc.投資人在NTRA證券集體訴訟的重要截止日期前聘請律師

(美國商業資訊)--原因：全球投資人權益法律事務所Rosen Law Firm宣佈，代表在2020年2月26日至2022年4月19日期間（含上述日期，簡稱「集體訴訟期」）購買Natera, Inc. NTRA證券的人士提起集體訴訟案。集體訴訟案已經提起，如果您希望擔任原告代表，則必須在2022年6月27日之前向法院提出申請。
這意味著什麼：在集體訴訟期購買了Natera證券的人士，可能有機會透過勝訴分成安排而獲得賠償，無需支付任何自付費用或成本。
接下來該如何做：如欲加入Natera集體訴訟，請造訪https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3115、致電免費電話866-767-3653，或者寄送電子郵件至pkim@rosenlegal.com或cases@rosenlegal.com，與Phillip Kim律師連絡，瞭解有關集體訴訟的更多資訊。法律事務所已經提起了集體訴訟案。如果您希望擔任原告代表，則必須在2022年6月27日之前向法院提出申請。原告代表是代表其他集體成員主導訴訟的代表方。
為什麼選擇ROSEN LAW：我們鼓勵投資人選擇合格且在擔任領導職務方面有成功可查記錄的律師。通常，發佈通知的法律事務所並無可相比的經驗、資源或任何有意義的同儕認可。請務必明智選擇法律顧問。Rosen Law Firm在全球為投資人提供服務，專注於證券集體訴訟和股東派生訴訟。Rosen Law Firm曾針對一家中國公司發起了迄今規模最大的證券集體訴訟，並成功達成和解。2017年，Rosen Law Firm曾因其證券集體訴訟和解數量，而被ISS Securities Class Action Services評選為排名第一的法律事務所。自2013年以來，Rosen Law Firm每年都進入該排行榜的前四名，而且已為投資人追回數億美元的資金。事務所僅在2019年便為投資人追回了超過4.38億美元的資金。2020年，創始合夥人Laurence Rosen被law360評選為「最佳原告律師」(Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar)。事務所的眾多律師都得到Lawdragon和Super Lawyers的表揚。
案件詳情：本訴訟認為，被告在整個集體訴訟期間做出虛假和/或誤導性陳述和/或未揭露：(1) Panorama不可靠，導致假陽性率很高；(2)與競爭測試相比，Prospera未表現出更高的精度；(3)由於被告對Natera技術的虛假和誤導性聲明，該公司面臨重大的法律和監管風險；(4) Natera依靠欺騙性的銷售和記帳做法來推動其收入成長；以及(5)由於上述情況，被告關於該公司業務、經營和前景的陳述缺乏合理依據。訴訟稱，當市場瞭解真實資訊後，投資人便蒙受了損失。
如欲加入Natera集體訴訟，請造訪https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3115、致電免費電話866-767-3653，或者寄送電子郵件至pkim@rosenlegal.com或cases@rosenlegal.com，與Phillip Kim律師連絡，瞭解有關集體訴訟的更多資訊。
上述訴訟的集體尚未得到認證。在此之前，除受聘之外，律師將不會為個人提供法律服務。個人可自行選擇聘請律師，也可以作為缺席集體訴訟成員，且目前無需採取任何行動。投資人在未來任何可能的賠償中的分成金額與其是否為原告代表無關。
律師廣告。先前的結果並不保證可獲致類似結果。
