Outlook on the Blood Glucose Device Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Roche Diagnostic, Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report provides a detailed analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry. The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 46.69 Billion in 2027.

Over time, typical lab diagnostic tests have only served to assist physicians in diagnosing disease. Patients with more fluctuating glucose levels, on the other hand, need their levels monitored every day. Also, patients who use insulin need to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels. As a result, a current diabetes care approach involving blood glucose meters by patients to promptly check their glucose levels and provide an accurate assessment of capillary glucose concentration is known as self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG). Additionally, blood glucose monitoring aids diabetic patients in making daily management decisions such as food consumption, insulin dosage, and physical activity.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 4.12% from 2021 to 2027:

The increased prevalence of diabetes is attributable to the market growth of self-monitoring blood glucose gadgets. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, food choices, increased smoking, and alcohol intake are likely to increase diabetes prevalence rates. Again, as people become more aware of home monitoring and the importance of regular diabetes treatment to lower the risk of hyperglycemia, demand for self-monitoring blood glucose monitors is increasing.

In addition, the government is launching several programs to raise public awareness about early diagnosis. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NIH. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) strives to lessen the prevalence of prediabetes by delivering diabetes-related education to an eclectic group of people, including hard-to-reach inhabitants, faith-based communities, ethnic minorities, community-based organizations, and healthcare providers.

COVID-19 Influence on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry:

The COVID-19 epidemic has augmented the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market. Due to the pandemic, a few market participants reported an increase in diabetes care revenue. For example, Abbott claimed in June 2020 that their glucose monitoring device FreeStyleLibre accounted for 59.3 percent of the company's sales growth in the first quarter of 2020. With the increased risk of coronavirus transmission among diabetes patients, a new focus has been on home usage monitoring devices to help patients regulate their blood glucose levels. According to the publisher, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market was US$ 36.64 Billion in 2021.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Segmentation:

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices industry is categorized into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes perspective for Diabetes Population, Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (Test Strips, Lancet, Glucose Meter), Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices of 17 Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Kuwait, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia)

Market Segments

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market has been studied for 17 Countries:

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Germany

4. Spain

5. Italy

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Sweden

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

11. Kuwait

12. Brazil

13. Russia

14. India

15. China

16. South Africa

17. Saudi Arabia

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market for the above mentioned countries is categorized from 2 viewpoints:

1. Type 1 Diabetes

2. Type 2 Diabetes

Further, the market for Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Diabetes Population

2. Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market

a) Test Strips

b) Lancet,

c) Glucose Meter

3. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users

4. Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices

Company Analysis

Roche Diagnostic

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DarioHealth Corp

