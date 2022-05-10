The Worldwide Huntington Disease Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Huntington Disease Treatment Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a complete analysis of Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Industry. The global huntington's disease treatment market will reach US$ 1,458.83 Million by 2027, from US$ 405.03 Million in 2021.

Huntington's Disease (HD) is a hereditary neurodegenerative disease driven by an expansion of a repeating CAG triplet series in the huntingtin gene (HTT) on chromosome 4, which results in a protein with an abnormally long polyglutamine sequence. Moreover, HD is one of a more prominent family of polyglutamine repeat diseases, all of which are neurodegenerative diseases. It is inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion so that each child of an affected parent has a 50% chance of developing the disorder.

Trends Shaping the Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size:

Globally, the rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders amongst the metropolitan population has grown the incidence of Huntington's disease, with key healthcare stakeholders like Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and others attempting to discover novel medicinal approaches, providing a platform for manufacturers to expand their influence in the global market.

However, due to the global COVID-19, the Huntington's disease treatment market's growth rate slowed from 2019-2020. Online pharmacies' distribution channel was selling off-label drugs to manage HD symptoms during the pandemic, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, and anticonvulsants. As a result of the government-imposed lockdown, clinical trials were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the market is anticipated to grow between 2022 and 2023. As of 2021, most hospitals and clinics globally reported increased clinical visits for HD treatment. Ingrezza's has developed its label to include chorea associated with Huntington's disorder. Owning to the increased incidence of HD in western countries. These are expected to be significant market drivers. As per the analysis, Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size is Expanding at a CAGR of 23.81% During 2021-2027.

Global Huntington's disease Treatment Industry was US$ 405.03 Million in 2021:

Based on Treatment Type, the symptomatic treatment segment holds the significant market share. This growth is because of the availability of symptom management products and patent protection for these products. Xenazine and Austedo are assessed as first-line therapy for chorea linked with Huntington's disease. The R&D of potential product candidates for symptom management of Huntington's disease may contribute to segment growth. In October 2021, the U.S. FDA approved orphan drug designation for SOM BIOTECH's drug SOM3355 to treat chorea associated with Huntington's condition. As a result, the product has exclusivity for 7 years upon U.S. FDA approval.

Geographically, North America holds the dominant market in the Huntington's disease treatment market:

In North America, there is a massive demand for Huntington's disease treatment due to the increased burden of the disease, technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure, proactive government initiatives, and raised patient awareness about treatment products for Huntington's disease.

Similarly, in the Asia Pacific, Huntington's disease treatment market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming year due to untapped potential, increased product penetration, and the growing preponderance of the disease in emerging countries over the forecast period. An increasing number of initiatives being undertaken by governments to improve the population's health status is anticipated to drive the growth of the HD treatment market in the region.

Market Segmentation

Treatment Type - the Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints:

1. Symptomatic Therapy

2. Disease-modifying Therapy

Drug Type - the Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Antidopaminergic

2. Anticonvulsants

3. Antipsychotics

4. Antidepressants

End User - the Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Specialty Pharmacies

3. Retail Pharmacies

4. Others

Region - the Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Revenue

Company Analysis:

Pfizer Inc

Bausch Health Cos

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

H Lundbeck

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Lupin Ltd.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

