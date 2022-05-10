GeneCentric to Present Initial Clinicogenomic Results from the GARNER High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Real-World Study

New HR-NMIBC molecular analyses to be presented at the 2022 AUA Annual Meeting

GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, announced today an upcoming presentation of initial results from the GARNER (Genomic Analysis of high-Risk Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) real-world study at the 2022 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, which is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13-16, 2022. In this moderated poster presentation, the frequency of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) alterations in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) and the association with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) outcome will be discussed.

The GARNER Study is the largest HR-NMIBC real-world patient cohort ever assembled with both clinical and genomic detail and the first study of the broader GARNER Bladder Cancer Program. The study is a collaboration between the Department of Urology at Erasmus MC Cancer Institute (EMC), Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) and GeneCentric Therapeutics. The collaboration, led at EMC by Tahlita Zuiverloon, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator at the Erasmus MC Urothelial Cancer Research Group (EUCRG), involves retrospective longitudinal, genomic analysis of samples from a cohort of almost 600 NMIBC patients who underwent surgery and adjuvant BCG treatment.

"The initial results from the GARNER Study provide a comprehensive picture of FGFR alteration frequency and other findings and provides a deeper understanding of drivers of disease progression, as well as potential factors related to treatment response and failure or drug resistance," said Dr Zuiverloon. "We look forward to presenting the initial findings from the study with our collaborators at GeneCentric and Janssen as we continue to explore the complexities of FGFR in HR-NMIBC."

While topline clinicogenomic results from this study will be presented at AUA2022, further results will be presented as part of a subsequent publication.

Details regarding the presentation are provided below and will be available following the meeting at https://genecentric.com/news-events/.

Title: Frequency of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Alterations and Association with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin Outcomes in a Real-World Genomic Analysis of High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (GARNER) Study

First Author: Tahlita C.M. Zuiverloon, MD, Department of Urology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Abstract Number: 22-2937

Session: MP59: Bladder Cancer: Non-Invasive III

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 1:00-2:15 PM CDT

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc. is an RNA-based genomic solutions provider based in Durham, North Carolina. The company designed its technologies to parse the complexity of tumor and immune biology using its RNA-based Tumor and Immune Micro-Environment (rT(I)ME) Explorer platform to discover and develop signatures of responder populations to oncology therapeutics. GeneCentric commercializes its technology through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn and @GeneCentric on Twitter.

