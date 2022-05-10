Prosperdtx to Present at BioNJ's 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference on May 10th, 2022

Prosperdtx, a leader in the emerging field of digital therapeutics providing predictive and personalized continuity of care for cancer patients, announced that management will present a corporate overview for 2022 at the BioNJ 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Co-sponsored by J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the conference brings together biopharmaceutical companies, investors, and academic collaborators from multiple countries and states as well as the District of Columbia for partnering, education and networking opportunities.
Event: BioNJ's 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference
Place: The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, NJ
Presentation Time (Virtual): May 10th, 2022, 11:00 – 12:30PM ET
About Prosperdtx
Prosperdtx is a leader in the emerging field of digital therapeutics. Prosperdtx is maximizing the continuity of cancer care so that patients can live longer better lives while reducing the cost of healthcare. Prosperdtx is at the intersection of medical innovation and digital therapeutics which is advancing digital technology platforms developed to help cancer patients along their treatment journey delivering high-value personalized precision cancer care. For more information, visit prosperdtx.com.
Disclosure Notice
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on Prosperdtx's current expectations and subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Prosperdtx undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
