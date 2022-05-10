Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 610% Return on Investment for Expel Customers

An independent consulting study, The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Expel, finds that customers achieve a 610% return on investment (ROI), 96% decreased time responding to threats, and 95% reduced likelihood of a breach

Expel, the managed detection and response (MDR) provider that aims to make great security accessible, announced today the findings of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Expel, The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Expel. Through in-depth customer interviews and financial analysis, the study found that Expel provides a 610% ROI over three years for a composite organization.

Key findings of the TEI study on Expel include:

95% reduction in likelihood of security breach : Expel's efficacy and speed to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate across the entire attack surface dramatically reduces the likelihood of breaches.

: Expel's efficacy and speed to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate across the entire attack surface dramatically reduces the likelihood of breaches. 96% decrease in time spent responding to security threats: The mean time to respond to threats decreased from 530 minutes to 23 minutes after implementing Expel.

The mean time to respond to threats decreased from 530 minutes to 23 minutes after implementing Expel. Improved employee experience : Expel improved employees' work efficacy and quality of life through data transparency, remediation speed improvement, faster time-to-value, improved resilience to threats, and coverage of security threats.

: Expel improved employees' work efficacy and quality of life through data transparency, remediation speed improvement, faster time-to-value, improved resilience to threats, and coverage of security threats. Enabled business with broad coverage of technology real estate: Organizations are investing in a multitude of SaaS applications to enable their business, and for security teams, this can increase the attack surfaces they have to worry about. Expel integrates with a wide variety of third-party apps to add protective coverage for these apps.

"We set out to do security differently because previous approaches hadn't delivered the value that customers need. We regularly survey our customers to make sure we're delivering on their expectations; this study confirms that we're doing security right and having a real, measurable business impact for our customers," said Dave Merkel, CEO of Expel.

According to the study, a major challenge organizations commonly faced before investing in Expel was "...a narrow-lens focus on security where alerts and data were viewed in a vacuum, a more short-sighted perspective that didn't focus on the organization's overall security posture growth." The study also notes that, "prior to Expel, interviewees spent days poring through thousands of alerts to determine whether they indicated real threats."

With Expel's 24x7 security monitoring, organizations reinvest their resources in other important aspects of their business, like security strategy. One security operations manager at a legal organization noted, "Expel provides both automated remediation and strategic remediation for us to put into action to prevent future incidents. Because of their proactive approach, our overall resilience is much higher and the remediation time is exponentially faster than it was before."

Based on the TEI study results, Expel offers an interactive web tool that allows organizations to calculate their potential ROI.

To download the full study, visit https://expel.com/forrester-tei-report.

Editor's note: The following buzzwords were banned from this press release in no particular order: autonomous, military-grade intelligence, elite, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, continuous and purpose-built.

