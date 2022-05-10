Global Water Purifier Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19 and Opportunity Company Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Water Purifier Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of global water purifier industry. The global water purifier market will grow to US$ 67.3 Billion by 2027, US$ 38.1 Billion in 2021.
In recent years, the demand for water purifiers has been propelled because of the declining levels of potable water and rapid urbanization, and growing industrialization. As per the UN and the WHO, in every 21 seconds, a child and around 3.5 million people die yearly in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by drinking polluted water. The crisis in the developing economies is worse due to lack of freshwater, rise in pollution, and rapid surge in population. Therefore, growth in the incidence of waterborne disease significantly fuels the demand for water purifier market trends globally.
Notwithstanding, water purifiers are used to remove impurities like bacteria, chemicals, toxins, harmful gases, and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter in water, minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne disorders, and make the water fit for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Apart from this, growing consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively moving the sales of water purifiers on a global level.
Disrupted Supply Chains & Production amid COVID-19 to Lower the Water Purifier Market Growth
Though the water purifier industry falls under essential services, supply chain disruption that occurred amid COVID-19 has seriously impacted the global market's growth. Continuous or partial lockdowns across key manufacturing countries caused short-term production halts and shifts in manufacturing schedules. For instance, Pentair PLC, a leading supplier of water purification systems, suffered production restrict down & operation break due to 'shelter in place' orders from governance.
RO Technology Segment Occupied the most Significant Water Purifier Market Share
On the basis of technology, the water purifier market is classified into RO Purifier, UV Purifier, Gravity Purifier, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others. RO Reverse Osmosis water purification systems are widely adopted across the globe due to their performance efficiency, regular technological innovation, and low electricity consumption. RO water filters are designed to produce bottled quality water. These advanced filters can remove 99% of impurities and are highly recommended to treat hard water. Crucial minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron are not permitted through RO systems, altering water's taste. Likewise, RO filters need to be replaced on time, which further aids the maintenance cost.
Furthermore, water purifier industries have gained popularity among residential and commercial users due to the rise in urbanization, declining water quality, and surge in waterborne diseases. Compared to the commercial sector, water is broadly consumed in the household for cooking, bathing, washing, and other purposes.
Global Water Purifier Industry will grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021-2027
Based on distribution channels, the water purifier market is segmented into direct sales, retail stores, and online channels. The retail store's segment holds an effective water purifier market. This was attributed to the higher relationship of customers toward physical stores, as they are perceived to be safe and allow buyers to try the product before purchase. Further, retail stores have the added advantage of immediate gratification, boosting water purifier popularity.
Market Segmentation
Technology - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints
1. Gravity Purifier
2. RO Purifier
3. UV Purifier
4. Sediment Filter
5. Water Softener
6. Others
End Users - Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints
1. Residential
2. Commercial
Regions - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Rest of the World
Distribution Channel - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints
1. Retail Stores
2. Direct Sales
3. Online
All the companies have been studied from 3 points
- Overview
- Recent Developments
- Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
- Panasonic Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- AO Smith Corporation
- Unilever plc
- Pentair
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- 3M Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- AO Smith Corporation
- Unilever plc
- Pentair
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- 3M Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71mb6j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005900/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.