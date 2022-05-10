Global Water Purifier Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19 and Opportunity Company Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Water Purifier Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of global water purifier industry. The global water purifier market will grow to US$ 67.3 Billion by 2027, US$ 38.1 Billion in 2021.

In recent years, the demand for water purifiers has been propelled because of the declining levels of potable water and rapid urbanization, and growing industrialization. As per the UN and the WHO, in every 21 seconds, a child and around 3.5 million people die yearly in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by drinking polluted water. The crisis in the developing economies is worse due to lack of freshwater, rise in pollution, and rapid surge in population. Therefore, growth in the incidence of waterborne disease significantly fuels the demand for water purifier market trends globally.

Notwithstanding, water purifiers are used to remove impurities like bacteria, chemicals, toxins, harmful gases, and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter in water, minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne disorders, and make the water fit for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Apart from this, growing consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively moving the sales of water purifiers on a global level.

Disrupted Supply Chains & Production amid COVID-19 to Lower the Water Purifier Market Growth

Though the water purifier industry falls under essential services, supply chain disruption that occurred amid COVID-19 has seriously impacted the global market's growth. Continuous or partial lockdowns across key manufacturing countries caused short-term production halts and shifts in manufacturing schedules. For instance, Pentair PLC, a leading supplier of water purification systems, suffered production restrict down & operation break due to 'shelter in place' orders from governance.

RO Technology Segment Occupied the most Significant Water Purifier Market Share

On the basis of technology, the water purifier market is classified into RO Purifier, UV Purifier, Gravity Purifier, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others. RO Reverse Osmosis water purification systems are widely adopted across the globe due to their performance efficiency, regular technological innovation, and low electricity consumption. RO water filters are designed to produce bottled quality water. These advanced filters can remove 99% of impurities and are highly recommended to treat hard water. Crucial minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron are not permitted through RO systems, altering water's taste. Likewise, RO filters need to be replaced on time, which further aids the maintenance cost.

Furthermore, water purifier industries have gained popularity among residential and commercial users due to the rise in urbanization, declining water quality, and surge in waterborne diseases. Compared to the commercial sector, water is broadly consumed in the household for cooking, bathing, washing, and other purposes.

Global Water Purifier Industry will grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021-2027

Based on distribution channels, the water purifier market is segmented into direct sales, retail stores, and online channels. The retail store's segment holds an effective water purifier market. This was attributed to the higher relationship of customers toward physical stores, as they are perceived to be safe and allow buyers to try the product before purchase. Further, retail stores have the added advantage of immediate gratification, boosting water purifier popularity.

Market Segmentation

Technology - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. Gravity Purifier

2. RO Purifier

3. UV Purifier

4. Sediment Filter

5. Water Softener

6. Others

End Users - Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints

1. Residential

2. Commercial

Regions - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Distribution Channel - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Retail Stores

2. Direct Sales

3. Online

All the companies have been studied from 3 points

Overview

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Analysis

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

AO Smith Corporation

Unilever plc

Pentair

Helen of Troy Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V

3M Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

AO Smith Corporation

Unilever plc

Pentair

Helen of Troy Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V

3M Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71mb6j

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005900/en/