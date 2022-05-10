EV Edison Names Energy Industry Veteran David M. Daly as President

EV Edison Inc., the premier developer and provider of high-power Electric Vehicle (EV) solutions, announced today that David M. Daly has been named president, effective April 25th. Daly most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), New Jersey's oldest and largest regulated gas and electric utility, overseeing the company's electric, gas, renewables and energy solutions businesses. He also served as president and COO of PSEG Utilities and Clean Energy Ventures, and Chairman of the Board, President and COO of PSEG Long Island.

"We are excited to have Dave join us as he brings over 38 years of experience and leadership in the energy sector," said Dr. Shihab Kuran, Executive Chairman of EV Edison. "Within the energy transition space, he has a successful track record of developing and executing a wide range of innovative clean and renewable energy programs. With our development of large-scale high-power EV charging technologies and hubs, Dave's executive experience managing complex, multi-stakeholder power projects is key for the continued growth of our business," explained Dr. Kuran.

Among his many accomplishments, Daly led the development, regulatory approval and launch of PSE&G's landmark Clean Energy Future program. This program focused on energy efficiency, electric vehicles, grid-connected and distributed solar, energy storage, advanced grid technologies, infrastructure resiliency, and other clean energy Investments.

Daly is strongly committed to equity and inclusion in cleantech workforce development and was appointed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy to advance economic growth, jobs diversity and environmental justice. He is former Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Utilities Association, Co-Chair of the Sustainability Council of the New Jersey Audubon Society, and member of the Board of Directors of the American Gas Association.

"I am honored to join EV Edison's talented and dedicated team," said Daly. "The company is poised for tremendous growth, and I look forward to leading the team as we expand and scale our projects, capital, technologies, and people. EV Edison's innovative solutions are advancing the electrification of the transportation sector and the clean energy revolution, with a strong focus on workforce development and environmental justice. I am thrilled to be part of this exciting journey."

EV Edison Inc. was recently spun out of Power Edison to focus on providing and developing EV charging solutions. EV Edison's flagship project is a 200MW super charging hub in Kearny, NJ. The project is the nation's largest, situated on a 130-acre site strategically located in close proximity to Interstate 95, Port Newark (largest port on the East Coast), Newark Airport, and New York City. The company is leveraging its innovative mobile and stationary technologies in the rapid development of its growing pipeline of national EV charging hubs.

About EV Edison

EV Edison is a New Jersey based developer and a provider of large scale high-power EV charging solutions. The company provides a range of mobile EV charging and power solutions for quick, modular on-demand EV charging at any location. All company products and services are powered by proprietary cloud-based, utility-grade software. EV Edison's sister company Power Edison was contracted in 2021 to supply the world's largest mobile battery solution to a utility in the Midwest.

