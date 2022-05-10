Sequitur Labs Showcases Complete Chip-to-Cloud Software and SaaS Solution at the Embedded Vision Summit

Sequitur Labs' EmSPARK Security Suite is ideally suited for secure design, manufacturing and lifecycle management of edge devices

Sequitur Labs announced today that it is exhibiting its chip-to-cloud software and lifecycle management SaaS platform in Booth No. 523 of the Embedded Vision Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. May 17 and 18.

The Embedded Vision Summit attracts a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and edge AI -enabled products, including embedded systems and mobile applications. The Sequitur Labs Security Platform is ideally suited for attendees of the Summit that are developing intelligent devices and need to deliver safe and secure products while protecting AI models at the edge

Sequitur Labs' EmSPARK™ Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, protection of AI models at the edge. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSPARK and housed in a microprocessor's secure memory partition. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges.

Developers can easily build applications that use security enhanced resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex chip-level security technologies. The solution reduces security development and deployment time and investment by 40 to 70 percent, significantly reducing risk.

"Now more than ever, IoT and edge device developers need to protect their products from attack from the time they are manufactured and throughout each stage of their lifecycle," said Phil Attfield, CEO, Sequitur Labs. "Attendees of Embedded Vision Summit will be able to learn more about the importance of end-to-end security of their devices, see demonstrations of our EmSPARK Security Suite, hear from experts and meet with our staff. The Sequitur Labs booth is definitely the not-to-be-missed exhibition at a not-to-be-missed event."

The Embedded Vision Summit is the premier event for practical, deployable computer vision and visual AI, for product creators who want to bring visual intelligence to products. The four-day Summit offers attendees opportunities for mission-critical learning—from tutorials to deep-dive days, covering the latest technical insights, business trends and vision technologies—all with a focus on practical, deployable computer vision and visual AI. Interested parties can visit the Embedded Vision Summit 2022 web page for more information. Those who wish to speak with Sequitur Labs executives at the event can schedule a meeting by emailing info@seqlabs.com

Sequitur Labs, named a top ten IoT market player by ABI Research, is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur's products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur's security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs' security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

