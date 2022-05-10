Klaviyo Appoints Amanda Whalen as Chief Financial Officer

Former Walmart International EVP and CFO joins to help lead Klaviyo in its next phase of growth

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform, today announced that Amanda Whalen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Amanda assumes the role from Board member and interim CFO Jennifer Ceran, who will remain as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and assist with the transition.

Whalen, who will report directly to Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Andrew Bialecki, will lead Klaviyo's financial operations, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, internal audit, investor relations and business intelligence. In her role, Amanda will also act as a strategic partner to the CEO and executive team in driving long term financial growth, championing culture, and leading company initiatives.

"I think of Amanda as way more than a CFO, and her customer-first mentality, passion for our mission, and experience scaling both entrepreneurial and enterprise companies makes her the perfect addition to our team," said Andrew Bialecki. "But most importantly, we also have shared values around how to build and grow a company. You don't always associate technology companies with fiscal discipline, but efficient capital allocation has been in Klaviyo's DNA since we started – and something Amanda believes in as well. We both think you can combine hypergrowth with smart growth – and ultimately that's what makes a great business."

Prior to joining Klaviyo, Whalen served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Walmart International. In that role, Whalen was responsible for finance across eight international markets with a revenue of over $90 billion, including the high growth companies Flipkart, PhonePe, and Walmex, the largest publicly traded company in Mexico. She also previously served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Walmart where she was responsible for global treasury, tax and claims administration, as well as the digital transformation of Walmart's financial planning and analysis function. Whalen has held CFO and other senior leadership roles across finance, strategy and human resources in the food manufacturing, grocery distribution and healthcare industries.

"I am thrilled and honored to join Klaviyo during such a critical and exciting chapter in the company's evolution," said Amanda Whalen. "It's been impressive to watch the company scale over the past few years and see just how positively the customers speak about the platform and the growth it drives for their businesses. So much critical work has already been done to position Klaviyo for success, and I am eager to build upon that momentum to support the company's mission and help take it to the next level. I'm looking forward to being part of an inclusive team shaping the future for our business, our customers and all Klaviyos."

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and MSS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Living Proof, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

