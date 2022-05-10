Twist Bioscience Announces Participation in SRC Panel at the 2022 MRS Spring Meeting and Exhibit

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Steffen Hellmold, senior vice president, business development for data storage, will participate in the 2022 Materials Research Society (MRS) Spring Meeting and Exhibit taking place in Honolulu, Hawai'i May 8-13 and virtually May 23-25. Mr. Hellmold will participate as a panelist in the 2030 Decadal Plan for Semiconductors Panel Discussion on May 12 from 1:30-5:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Level 3, Room 324.

The panel will bring together experts in industry and academia to discuss the five seismic shifts outlined in the Semiconductor Research Corporation's (SRC) 2030 Decadal Plan for Semiconductors and their predicted impact on the future of semiconductors and information and communication technologies. One of the seismic shifts outlined in the plan is that the growing demand for silicon-based memory and storage will outstrip global silicon supply and create opportunities for radically new storage solutions. The semiconductor industry is looking to DNA data storage as one of these emerging solutions that could revolutionize mass storage.

