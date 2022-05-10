Beyond Bitcoin, LLC Launches Equal-weighted Crypto Indices to Address Extreme Market Concentration

Frankfurt-based Solactive AG to act as calculation agent for first-of-their-kind indices

Beyond Bitcoin, LLC, a Manhattan based minority-owned investment firm, announced today the launch of first-of-their-kind equal-weighted crypto indices to offer a truly diversified alternative to today's highly concentrated market-capitalization weighted indices. The indices will provide broader exposure to the asset class, addressing an unmet market need.

"The majority of core crypto indices today have up to 90% of their weight in two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether, failing to provide investors with adequate exposure and tracking of the broader digital asset market," said Paul de Leon, Founder and CEO of Beyond Bitcoin, LLC. "By applying tried-and-true investment principles, and focusing on assets supported by regulated custodians, the indices can provide a sound basis for investment products as well as more accurate benchmarks for the asset class."

The first three Beyond Bitcoin Indices include:

Beyond Bitcoin Core 20 Equal Weight Index BB Refinitiv: .BB20EW)

Refinitiv: .BB20EW) Beyond Bitcoin Metaverse Index BBMETA Refinitiv: .BBMETA)

Refinitiv: .BBMETA) Beyond Bitcoin Ethereum Killers Index BBETHK Refinitiv: .BBETHK)

"We are pleased that Beyond Bitcoin, LLC shares our innovation spirit and has chosen us as the calculation agent for their new index series to offer investors a diversified investment possibility within the crypto space," said Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive. "We look forward to expanding this relationship in the future."

Equal-weighted DeFi and Web3 indices will be launched shortly.

Beyond Bitcoin, LLC is in early stages of development of private placement trusts based on several of these indices to offer accredited investors a simple way to gain diversified exposure to the broad cryptocurrency market and specific themes within the asset class.

About Beyond Bitcoin, LLC:

Beyond Bitcoin, LLC is a Manhattan based minority-owned investment firm focused on the next generation of cryptocurrencies. Beyond Bitcoin, LLC's mission is to provide investors with best-in-class crypto investment solutions and client service that span the broad digital asset ecosystem.

A sector indexing pioneer with more than 25 years' experience in asset management, Paul de Leon, Founder and CEO of Beyond Bitcoin, LLC, created the Internet 100 Index, and one of the first SEC registered index mutual funds focused on internet companies in the 1990s. Mr. de Leon has held senior positions at renowned investment firms including Franklin Templeton, Alliance Bernstein, Lazard Asset Management and Loomis Sayles. For more information go to http://www.beyondbitcoin.com

About Solactive:

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt and, with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, and Dresden, we innovate and disrupt the status quo as the partner of choice for our clients. The unique blend of our 250 staff's expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables our clients' continued success through the delivery of a superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 20,000 indices calculated daily, we offer a full suite of solutions, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices.

As of January 2022, Solactive served approximately 500 clients across the world, with approximately US$250 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

Disclaimer

The information in this document does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice and is not intended as a recommendation for buying or selling securities. Solactive AG and all other companies mentioned in this document are not responsible for the consequences of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005448/en/