Dr. David Vigerust of Spectrum Solutions to Deliver Keynote Address at ISBER 2022

Spectrum Solutions, LLC today announced its Chief Scientific Officer, David Vigerust, MS, Ph.D. will be delivering this year's keynote address in Atlanta, Georgia, at the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) annual meeting and conference.

The international biobanking 4-day conference kicks off May 17th, closing business on May 20th, marking this the first time the ISBER has conducted its annual meeting in person since the beginning of the pandemic. Recorded meeting and conference events will be made available for delegates unable to attend in person.

ISBER has invited several prominent speakers from around the world to showcase the influence biobanking extends in shaping modern medicine and science, as well as its deep-rooted role in accelerating the scientific journey. Covered topics will include new applications in novel companion diagnostics, the convergence of biology with technology and the benefits and power of cross-sector partnerships contributing to a vibrant and rapidly growing industry.

Dr. Vigerust's keynote address will reflect the evolving vision for the future of biobanking as seen through the lens of a scientist and dedicated investigator. He will highlight the trail-blazing risk-takers who have come before and those who continue to not only inspire but embrace, with dogged determination, the outside-the-box problem-solving mission to answer questions, seek solutions, accelerate innovation and impact outcomes. Additionally, he will discuss his extraordinary journey and unique contributions in receptor biology, viral-bacterial synergy and innate immunity underlining the importance of new diversity in biospecimens for opening doors to new and profound patient-empowering scientific discoveries.

ISBER is a global organization creating mind-share opportunities for ideas and biobanking innovation, fostering collaboration and harmonizing approaches. ISBER aims to evolve and resolve challenges in biological and environmental repositories as well as offer education and an international showcase for research findings, innovative technologies, products and services.

