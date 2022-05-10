Western Union to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23rd

The Western Union Company WU, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022. The presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
